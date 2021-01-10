NC reporting nearly 100 new deaths a day from COVID as toll passes 7,500

North Carolina has reported a record-high daily average of 94 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past week, pushing the total number of deaths tied to the virus above 7,500.

There were an additional 8,833 COVID-19 cases and 142 new related deaths reported Sunday, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data.

At least 623,188 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,567 have died, NC DHHS reported.

Typically the daily number of reported deaths has been below 100, but they surpassed that number on Thursday and Friday and fell just short of it with 97 on Saturday. On Dec. 30, the state added 155 deaths, a record increase.

New records

Sunday’s numbers come at the end of a week in which North Carolina COVID-19 records were broken day after day.

On Tuesday experts said they expected the effects of holiday gathering to be apparent in the daily numbers midweek, The News & Observer reported.

On Thursday the state hit a record high of new cases, which then climbed to a new record of 11,581 Saturday.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations also hit records highs for nine days straight before falling on Friday and Saturday.

Hospitalizations fell again on Sunday by 127 to 3,774. A month ago, about 2,444 people were hospitalized.

About 95% of the state’s hospitals reported their numbers, which is down from 97% Saturday.

More than 7.4 million people in the state have been tested as of Saturday.

The rate of positive results reported Friday, the latest day for which data was available, was 13.7%. The percentage is better than the 14.7% reported Thursday but still much higher than the 5% health officials have said is the state’s goal.

Cohen worried

On Friday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, said she is more worried about the state than she has been since the pandemic started.

The new daily records are at the center of her concern as many hospitals are delaying non-urgent procedures to free up staff, she said.

“The situation is so critical that last week the federal government said that if you were with people that you don’t live with, you should assume you’ve become infected with COVID and you are a danger to others,” she said.

Cohen said people should only leave home for essential activities and refrain from visiting other people’s homes or having people visit theirs.

Vaccinations

Last week, several North Carolina counties started vaccinating people who are ages 75 and older, the first group in the Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan, The News & Observer reported.

Nursing home residents and staff and frontline healthcare workers who work with and around patients with COVID-19 were the first group of people slated to receive the vaccine.

Cohen expects the state to have enough vaccine by late spring to offer it to anyone who wants it, she said.

As of Friday at 8:30 a.m., 151,902 people had received the first dose of a vaccine and 9,115 had received both of the two required doses, according to DHHS.

Those numbers don’t include the about 23,965 doses administered at long-term care facilities through a federal program.