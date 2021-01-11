Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 623,000

At least 623,188 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,567 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 8,833 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record 11,581 reported the day before.

An additional 142 deaths were reported Sunday, up from 96 reported the day before.

At least 3,774 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, the state reported 13.7% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Triangle counties moving to phase 1b of vaccinations

Triangle hospitals and health departments are starting to move into phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations — providing shots to residents 75 and older.

Different counties are moving at different paces. Orange County and some local hospitals have started offering the vaccine to group 1 of phase 1b, while Wake County will begin doing so Jan. 19.

The first group of the phase includes everyone in that age group regardless of whether they have an underlying health condition. The second group includes health care providers who work directly with patients or frontline essential workers who are at least 50 years old.

Vaccine rollout started last month. As of Friday, 151,902 people statewide had received the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, according to the state health department. Of those, 9,115 people have received their second dose.

The state started with phase 1a, which included health care workers who work around patients with COVID-19, and residents and staff of nursing homes.

The counties included and instructions on how to make an appointment can be found here.

Cooper says to act like new strain is in NC

A new strain of COVID-19 has not been detected in North Carolina, but officials say residents should take precautions as if it has.

“A new, highly contagious strand of the virus has been detected in the United States and we need to act as if it’s already here in North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said last week. “This should inspire every one of us to double down on safety precautions.”

Scientists in the United Kingdom found the strain made up “a substantial majority” of the cases found in England in December and was spreading rapidly throughout the nation.

As of Jan. 8, 63 cases have been identified in the United States, including in Georgia and Florida, with the most cases — 32 — in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pfizer said last week that a preliminary study found its COVID-19 vaccine seems to be effective against new strains of the virus.