Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 659,000

At least 659,840 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,933 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 8,914 new COVID-19 cases, down from 9,853 the day before. The state health department said technical issues led to a higher case count Thursday.

An additional 108 coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. During the past week, an average of 86 deaths were reported each day — up from 39 at this time last month.

At least 3,916 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday. That’s down from Thursday’s count of 3,990 — the highest single-day hospitalization total reported during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, the state reported 11.2% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

High school athletics team reports COVID-19 outbreak

Cary High School reported a coronavirus cluster on Friday, becoming the second school in Wake County to have an outbreak.

Cary High principal Nolan Bryant said a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified on one of the school’s athletic teams but did not identify the team, The News & Observer reported. A state report indicates there are five cases of the coronavirus at Cary High, including three students and two staff members.

“The individuals in the cluster have been identified and have been directed to isolate or quarantine,” Bryant says in a letter to families and staff. “Individuals who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19 will not return to campus until they have met the requirements to do so.”

Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh previously reported a coronavirus cluster involving three staff and two students in December.

Health officials define a cluster as five or more cases linked to the same facility within 14 days.

Restaurants weigh usefulness of PPP loans

At least $284 billion was set aside in last month’s federal COVID-19 relief bill for federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans, but local restaurants say the first round of loans was something of a mixed bag.

Many pushed Congress for grants instead of the loan-based program, The News & Observer reported.

“We don’t really have any other choice,” said Cheetie Kumar, chef and co-owner of Raleigh’s Garland restaurant. “It’s a 24 week Band-Aid on an 18-month problem.”

Restaurant owners said the first rounds of PPP were ineffective, to some extent. Stipulations in the bill required the money to be spent within eight weeks, despite many still being closed under statewide stay-at-home orders. At least 75% of the money also had to be used for payroll to qualify for loan forgiveness.

That figure has since dropped to 60%, but some owners say the math still doesn’t add up. At Kumar’s restaurants, she said her budget is only 30% payroll.

Wake opens vaccine waiting list

Wake County will allow eligible recipients to go on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list starting Tuesday, and appointments will be prioritized according to age and vulnerability to the virus.

“People don’t have to worry about being the first person to call our phone line or visit our online tool at precisely 8:30 a.m. Tuesday,” Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director, said in a news release Friday that announced the process.

Instead, they’ll be asked about their age, whether they are a health care worker, if they have an established primary care provider and their contact information, The News & Observer reported. The person will then be added to the waitlist and contacted via phone, email or text message when the county’s vaccine supply reaches that person’s place on the waitlist.

People can call 919-250-1515 or register online at wakegov.com/vaccine starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to get on the waitlist.

Deadliest week reported in Charlotte area





Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, reported its deadliest week during the pandemic.

In the past week, 69 deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 675, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.

Earlier this week, Mecklenburg County health officials announced a directive that urged residents to stay home and urged people to hold virtual activities. The guidance isn’t mandatory and expires on Feb. 2.

Most eligible Wake firefighters didn’t sign up for vaccine

Most of the Wake County firefighters who were early in line for COVID-19 vaccines haven’t signed up for them.

Across the 20 Raleigh area departments, 645 of the 1,670 firefighters eligible for vaccines have decided to get them, data show.

“There’s just some angst about getting the vaccine that was approved under emergency use authorization,” said Darrell Alford, Wake County director of fire services and emergency management.

Also in Wake County, roughly 70% of eligible EMS workers were vaccinated, The News & Observer reported Friday.