COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 712,000

At least 712,716 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,586 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 7,181 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7,436 the day before.

On Saturday, 122 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 3,416 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 10.9% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hospitals to receive fewer vaccines

Many hospitals and local health departments in North Carolina will receive fewer or no new coronavirus vaccine doses from the state this week, forcing them to cancel hundreds of vaccination appointments.

A large portion of the state’s 120,000 doses will instead go toward mass vaccination events.

“We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly,” Chris Mackey, director of communications for the state health department told The News & Observer. “As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right.”

Some health care providers expressed frustration about the change.

“We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in a news release. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised. I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”

Another Hurricanes player added to COVID protocol list

A sixth Carolina Hurricanes player has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Jesper Fast was added to the list Saturday — joining forwards Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele, and defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

The NHL has postponed the team’s last three games and closed its training facility as it has dealt with COVID-19 issues. Team president and general manager Don Waddell has said he’s hopeful the Canes could return to their practice facility this weekend and be able to to play its games scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, The News & Observer reports.

“So much is unknown,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday on a call with reporters. “We always want to err on side of caution. We’ve done all the protocols, done a great job. Obviously it didn’t matter. It got into our room.”

Relief event scheduled in Raleigh

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Community Action Association will host a drive-through event to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can drive to PNC Arena in Raleigh from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. NCCAA volunteers will load household goods, baby supplies, food and other necessities into car trunks. The organization plans to provide support for up to 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on virtually everyone, NCCAA is grateful to offer support to some of our most vulnerable families,” Sharon C. Goodson, NCCAA’s executive director, said in a news release. “It is our hope that this event will provide some measure of relief to those most impacted.”

Those interested in volunteering can find more information at: activategood.org/nonprofit/211.

NC reports 1st case of more contagious COVID-19 strain

A Mecklenburg County resident is the first person in North Carolina confirmed to have a new highly infectious strain of the coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday.

“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said in a news release.

In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the case “means that we need to be even more vigilant in our prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

She urged people only to leave home for essential needs and work. Avoid gathering with people you don’t live with, she said.

Health officials released no other details about the person who contracted the new strain. On Jan. 6, Gov. Roy Cooper cautioned North Carolina residents to act as if the new strain already had been detected.