COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 25

Vivian Johnson, 94, of Littleton receives her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at UNC’s Friday Center in Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 19. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 718,000

At least 718,812 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,695 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 6,096 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7,181 reported the day before.

On Sunday, 109 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 3,303 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday.

As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 10.5% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Hospitals to receive fewer vaccines

Many hospitals and local health departments in North Carolina will receive fewer or no new coronavirus vaccine doses from the state this week, forcing them to cancel hundreds of vaccination appointments.

A large portion of the state’s 120,000 doses this week will instead go toward mass vaccination events.

“We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly,” Chris Mackey, director of communications for the state health department, told The News & Observer. “As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly.”

Some health care providers expressed frustration about the change.

“We are deeply disappointed that we are forced to delay these essential vaccinations,” Terry Akin, CEO of the Triad-are hospital system Cone Health, said in a news release. “In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised. I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”

Another Hurricanes player added to COVID protocol list

A sixth Carolina Hurricanes player has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Forward Jesper Fast was added to the list Saturday, joining forwards Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele and defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

The NHL has postponed the team’s last three games and closed its training facility because of COVID-19 issues. Team president and general manager Don Waddell has said he’s hopeful the Canes could return to their practice facility soon and be able to to play the games scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, The News & Observer reports.

“So much is unknown,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday on a call with reporters. “We always want to err on side of caution. We’ve done all the protocols, done a great job. Obviously it didn’t matter. It got into our room.”

Relief event scheduled in Raleigh

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Community Action Association will host a drive-thru event to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families can drive to PNC Arena in Raleigh from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Volunteers will load household goods, baby supplies, food and other necessities into car trunks. The organization plans to provide support for up to 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on virtually everyone, NCCAA is grateful to offer support to some of our most vulnerable families,” Sharon C. Goodson, NCCAA’s executive director, said in a news release. “It is our hope that this event will provide some measure of relief to those most impacted.”

Those interested in volunteering can find more information at: activategood.org/nonprofit/211.