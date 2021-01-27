COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 727,000

At least 727,423 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,776 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,978 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,633 reported the day before. Tuesday’s daily case count was the lowest reported in January.

On Tuesday, 56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. More than 90 deaths have been reported per day over the last week.

At least 3,368 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 13.3% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Wake schools working on virtual option for fall

Wake County schools plan to offer virtual learning this fall for families who don’t want to return to in-person instruction.

Administrators announced Monday they plan to bring some version of the Virtual Academy program, which about half of Wake County students signed up for this school year, in fall 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The reality is setting in that the pandemic, in one way or another, direct or indirect, even if there’s significant improvement, is likely to impact our structures, our decision-making, our academic programming models, so many areas of how we’re going to do business in ‘21-22,” Drew Cook, assistant superintendent for academics, told a school board committee on Monday.

About 77,300 students, or 48% of the district’s student population, are enrolled in the Virtual Academy for the spring semester, The News & Observer reported.

The school district, which is the largest in the state, has transitioned back to online instruction through at least mid-February after the board voted to suspend in-person instruction amid rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Health officials offer details on new COVID-19 strain

Top doctors in Charlotte say the region’s biggest hospital systems can’t routinely screen for the highly contagious UK coronavirus variant found in Mecklenburg County last weekend.

State labs are similarly limited, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

“We don’t know how much of this new strain we have in our community. We know it’s here, and that’s the main thing we need to know right now,” Harris said Tuesday.

Novant Health and Atrium Health can’t conduct genomic sequencing, the process scientists have relied on to analyze mutations to the coronavirus, The Charlotte Observer reported. That makes it more difficult to identify strains of the virus transmitted locally.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. David Priest said it’s likely more cases of mutated strains will emerge locally.

“Those variants have been found in 45 countries around the world, and they’re going to be found in the United States, as well,” he said. “We’re not surprised when we hear reports that some have been discovered.”

Public school enrollment dropped during the pandemic

Enrollment in North Carolina’s public schools is down as private and charter schools report higher numbers of incoming students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers come amid National School Choice Week, in which some parents have advocated for parents taking more control over their children’s education. But Mary Ann Wolf, president of the Public School Forum of North Carolina, said they shouldn’t forget public schools, which were forced to go virtual at the start of the pandemic.

“We appreciate that each family has had to make decisions that best fit their individual families’ needs this year,” Wolf said in a statement. “During School Choice Week, we lift up the many different school choices that are available to families within our traditional public schools, including robust virtual academies that districts across our state have implemented this year to accommodate all families during a time of extended remote learning.”

At least 21% of the more than 1 million K-12 students in North Carolina didn’t attend traditional public schools last year. There were nearly 63,000 fewer students attending public schools in the second month of classes this school year compared to last year.

Much of the drop-off is attributed to kindergarten enrollment, which is down 11.7% from last year, The N&O reported.

Small health departments near Charlotte receive no vaccines

Health departments in Gaston and Lincoln counties outside of Charlotte will not receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

While local hospital providers might still receive doses, health officials announced Monday that the Lincoln County Public Health Department stopped scheduling appointments because of the low supply. Gaston County Public Health has not announced similar plans.

Spokesman Adam Gaub told The Charlotte Observer that Gaston County has been following instructions to use up the vaccine it has in order to receive more from the state. He said they expect to run out on Tuesday, but county leaders are pushing state health officials to reconsider their decision not to send more this week.

Nearly 7,600 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Gaston County. About 2,700 have received a first dose in Lincoln County, the Observer reported.

Mass vaccination site could open in Triangle

A clinic with the potential to administer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines each week could come to the Triangle.

Fidelity Investments and state officials are putting the finishing touches on a deal that would open a mass vaccination site in Durham. The location, which hasn’t been announced, could vaccinate 17,000 patients per week, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“We are still working out the details such as hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and other logistical considerations, but it is our goal to open to the public in the early weeks of February,” Durham County Heath Director Rod Jenkins said in a news release.