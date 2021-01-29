COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 746,000

At least 746,459 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,157 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 6,959 new COVID-19 cases, up from 6,490 the day before.

Health officials on Thursday reported the state’s second case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The case was in Guilford County.

On Friday, 111 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. It was the third day in a row that more than 100 daily deaths have been reported.

At least 3,048 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday. That’s the lowest count since Dec. 23.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 8.7% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NC rises up national rankings for administering vaccines

North Carolina in the past week has jumped in national rankings, becoming one of the states with the highest rates of administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state rose from the 40th spot to 12th place, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina changed its vaccine rollout strategy two weeks ago, shifting to large vaccine clinics and pushing medical providers to quickly administer first doses, The News & Observer reported.

NC to offer vaccine incentives to inmates

A new plan could encourage North Carolina prison inmates to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The incentives are expected as the N.C. Department of Public Safety is currently giving first vaccine doses to hundreds of people who work and live in prisons, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday. The details about the plan will be released later Friday.

Statewide, more than 42 inmates and seven prison workers have died after contracting COVID-19.

So far, the N.C. National Guard has helped administer vaccines to at least 2,000 of 14,000 prison staffers, data show. Also, 650 of the 30,000 people in custody across the state have been vaccinated.

Officials currently are giving shots to inmates ages 65 and older as well as prison workers who care for sick inmates or have health care roles.

Charlotte vaccine event begins Friday

A mass COVID-19 vaccination event started Friday in Charlotte, with plans to give shots to 19,000 people over the weekend.

Appointments were required for the clinic at Bank of America Stadium, home to the Charlotte Panthers. The event is being held in partnership with Atrium Health, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Honeywell, and Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

Last week, a similar event drew 15,700 people to Charlotte Motor Speedway for first vaccine doses, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Durham County halts new vaccine appointments

The Durham County Department of Public Health is temporarily suspending new appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials said their supply is running low, and they may not make more appointments until late February.

While existing vaccine appointments won’t be canceled, some people will be notified that their appointments are moving from the health department to Southern High School.

Mecklenburg extends COVID directive as new data released

A directive that calls for people in the Charlotte area to stay home has been extended.

The coronavirus-related Mecklenburg County directive now goes through Feb. 28, The Charlotte Observer reported. It had been set to expire Tuesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris took out part of the guidance that called for schools to be completely remote.

Also in Mecklenburg County, new data shows the pandemic has taken a mental health toll on younger adults.

Monica Allen, director of strategic planning and evaluation for Mecklenburg County, said people ages 18 to 34 are experiencing the the biggest impact.

”Typically, we talk about racial and ethnical disparities,” Allen said Wednesday during a county commissioners strategy session. “But one of the things we’re starting to see is ... there may need to be closer attention paid to the younger populations in Mecklenburg County.”

UNC investigating videos of potential COVID violations

UNC-Chapel Hill is checking if videos that appear to show students partying are authentic.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz on Thursday said students who violate coronavirus-related safety rules could be disciplined.

The school is aware of an Instagram account called “whereyallgoin_unc,” which calls out members of the campus community in posts that include videos of people drinking and dancing.

Guskiewicz, who didn’t directly address the account, said some students have faced citations this semester.

GOP pushes to reopen NC public schools

Some Republican state lawmakers announced Thursday they are drafting legislation to reopen public schools in North Carolina, saying the bill would be ready in the “coming days.”

Senate leader Phil Berger’s office said the bill would “require all school districts to operate in-person in some capacity” with an option for virtual only, The News & Observer reported.

“After hearing from so many parents and teachers, we have to act immediately to return children to the classroom to stop further damage,” Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga Republican and co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, said in an emailed statement.

Many of the state’s public school systems switched to remote learning as coronavirus case numbers spiked over the holiday season. Two of the largest, Wake County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg, have suspended in-person classes through at least-mid February.

Durham sheriff makes vaccine mandatory for employees

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead has made the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for his department.

Birkhead told employees in a memo Monday it was the last day for them to get the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment, saying he was “disappointed with the low compliance rate of employees taking advantage of this opportunity,” The News & Observer reported.

“I feel I must remind you this is Not an Option — taking the vaccine is Mandatory for all DCSO employees,” Birkhead wrote in the memo.

The sheriff said in a news release Thursday that more than half of the agency has received the first dose but he doesn’t have the “final numbers or exact percentages right now.” He also said he would discuss accommodating employees who request an exemption.

Lowe’s gives another $80 million in bonuses

Lowe’s is giving its store employees another round of pandemic-related bonuses totaling $80 million, the company announced Thursday.

The bonuses will go to hourly workers in stores as well as in its U.S. distribution and call centers. Full-time hourly workers will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Feb. 5, Lowe’s said.

The company, based in Mooresville, previously gave similar bonuses in March, May, July, August, October and November.

Carowinds sets reopening date

Carowinds amusement park announced it will reopen May 22 after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park said several precautionary measures will be in place, including advanced visit planning, mandatory face masks and health screenings. Park officials did not provide further information on its reopening.

The 400-acre amusement park didn’t open for the 2020 season, The Charlotte Observer reported. But it did open for select dates in November and December.

Outdoor amusement parks were allowed to reopen Oct. 2 at 30% capacity under N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 reopening plan.

Prison didn’t follow COVID-19 protocol, inspection finds

A federal inspection of Butner Federal Correctional Complex revealed the facility didn’t use masks correctly, recklessly moved prisoners and had problems following the U.S. attorney general’s directive to step up releasing at-risk inmates.

Butner is home to one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the federal prison system, The News & Observer reported. More than 1,200 people incarcerated there have tested positive for the virus, and at least 28 have died.

The Office of the Inspector General for the Justice Department issued a 39-page report Thursday detailing issues that led to the sustained outbreak, including an open layout in the housing unit that made it difficult to social distance and failing to comply with quarantine guidelines due to a lack of space.

Some staff also didn’t change their N95 respirators when moving between infected and non-infected units, the report found.

Mecklenburg’s Latinx residents among hardest hit by COVID

The Latinx community in Mecklenburg County is more likely to contract COVID-19 and experience coronavirus-related deaths of loved ones, data show.

Wendy Mateo-Pascual, a Latinx advocate, told The Charlotte Observer members of her community faced lack of access to health care, discrimination and other factors even before COVID-19.

“When the pandemic started, it took one to two months before we started seeing information in Spanish,” she said. “Everything was in English. It took time for our people to understand what was happening.”

Hospitals, counties blame software for vaccine bottleneck

Some health departments and medical providers in North Carolina have called for a new system to track the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

State officials have defended the COVID Vaccine Management System, which has gone through several updates since it was first introduced, according to the N.C. Watchdog Reporting Network.

While some health departments said the system was OK, others complained lag times have led them to receive fewer doses than they could have managed.

The state’s hospital association this week in a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper called the system “burdensome and ineffective, creating an unnecessary bottleneck in the delivery of vaccines.” The association called on the state to consider better ways to report the number of doses they have left, information that’s needed as the state decides how to dole out its limited vaccine supply.

Increased demand for COVID drugs in Triangle

Demand is up for drugs given to coronavirus patients before they are sick enough to have to go to Triangle hospitals.

“We are swamped,” said Dr. David Wohl, a UNC Health infectious disease specialist. “There’s a lot of people who are very, very excited about these compounds.”

The Triangle’s three major medical providers are offering monoclonal antibody therapy, though the treatment’s effectiveness is uncertain, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Dr. David Kirk, a WakeMed pulmonary and critical care specialist, estimates the therapies kept dozens of the more than 580 recipients out of hospitals.

“Keeping 50 people out of the hospital, for us, that’s huge,” Kirk said.