COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 31

Secretary of the NC Department Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen puts on a a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 752,000

At least 752,627 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,287 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 6,168 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,959 the day before..

Health officials on Thursday reported the state’s second case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The case was in Guilford County.

An additional 130 deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 2,833 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 3,048 reported on Friday.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 8.4% of coronavirus tests were positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts weigh in on double masking

Many people are now wearing two masks for extra protection as new, more easily transmissible coronavirus variants are showing up in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t taken a stance on double masking but recommends that people wear cloth masks made of at least two layers that fit snugly over the mouth and nose.

Experts at the state health department told The News & Observer in an email that there is a scenario when double masking makes sense.

“While the efficacy of wearing two masks compared to one is currently unknown, it is recommended that masks have two or more layers, which can be achieved by doubling masks,” the department said. “If you do choose to double mask, make sure the masks cover your mouth and nose and that you can breathe comfortably through them.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told the “Today” show last week that wearing two masks “just makes common sense,” as it “likely would be more effective” in stopping transmission of the virus.

He said Wednesday the most important thing, however, is that people are wearing masks in the first place.

“The most important thing is that everybody should be wearing a mask.” Fauci said. “The CDC does not recommend that you must wear two masks, nor does the CDC recommend that you have to wear an N95 mask. They just say, the most important thing is get everybody to wear a mask.”

Wake, Durham counties to receive more vaccines

The Wake County health department will receive 3,900 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week — four times the amount it received last week.

Wake County had previously been allocated 975 first doses of the vaccine.

Johnna Sharpe, the chief operating officer of Wake County, told The N&O on Saturday that the increase in consistent with the state’s new guidelines that take population into greater account when distributing doses of the vaccine. Wake County is the largest in the state by population.

“More doses means more vaccinations, and ultimately, that means more lives saved,” Matt Calabria, chairperson of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, told The N&O.

Durham County will receive 1,300 doses of the vaccine this week.

The county’s health department said last week it would temporarily stop making appointments for vaccinations because of limited supply, but current appointments won’t be canceled.

More vaccinations available at Bank of America Stadium

More people who qualify will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at this weekend’s mass vaccination at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Atrium Health officials said.

“Increased efficiency” has allowed more slots to open during the three-day event, which was previously completely booked.

Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership for the event, which is expected to vaccinate 19,000 people at the stadium through Sunday.

Appointments are required. For more details, visit AtriumHealthCovid-19Vaccine.