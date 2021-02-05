It’s been almost a year of the pandemic in NC. Tell us how your life is different now

On March 3, the inevitable news arrived: North Carolina had identified its first case of the coronavirus.

Our lives changed dramatically — and quickly — after that. Places shut down, and we hunkered at home and picked up some new hobbies.

We started wearing masks regularly, and soon they just became something we took with us as we exited the house, along with our keys and wallet.

Beyond that, we want to hear from you: How is your life different now than it was before the pandemic?

It’s true, we’ve seen friends and family suffer, either from the coronavirus itself, or from the isolation this pandemic has brought. We’ve lost loved ones and have mourned as the death toll mounted across the country.

And yes, we haven’t seen friends and family and coworkers in person for months. But in some cases, now we have regular Zooms with the family, reuniting with distant relatives in ways that never occurred to us just a year ago.

That hobby we learned so we wouldn’t go stir crazy? Turns out we’re still doing it.

What have these changes meant to you? What have you learned about yourself? What brings you hope?

Tell us in 350 words for an upcoming story about a year of the pandemic in North Carolina. If you prefer, you can also send us a video message that’s 45 seconds to 1 minute long. Please shoot the video horizontally.

We will publish some of our favorites.

Note: Participants must be the sole author and agree their submissions have been submitted for publication without the expectation of being paid.

