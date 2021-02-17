COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 826,000

At least 826,340 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 10,562 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,458 reported the day before.

Sixty-one deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,958 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up slightly from 1,954 the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the percentage should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ice storms could delay vaccine shipments

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to North Carolina could be delayed as ice storms strike a large part of the country.

The warning was sent Tuesday, according to an email from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Widespread ice storms are forecast this week across the U.S., including parts of North Carolina, The News & Observer reported.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million first doses and 730,000 second doses have arrived in North Carolina.

About 1.1 million first doses and 513,000 second doses have been administered.

House bill calls for summer school to help kids catch up

A bill filed in the North Carolina House of Representatives would create a summer school program designed to help public school children catch up from remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Bill 82, called Summer Learning Choice for NC Families, would provide a six-week summer school program to be held in person five days a week, The News & Observer reported. The bill is co-sponsored by House Speaker Tim Moore and will be discussed in a House committee on Wednesday.

“We have to do something to make [students] caught up,” Moore told reporters last week. “It’s not just about this one year — it’s building blocks. if you don’t have that foundation, particularly the younger children, you can’t advance to the next grade.”

Under the proposed legislation, the summer school sessions would last five hours with an allotted time for lunch and physical activity. Teachers would also get enhanced pay under six-week contracts to teach in the program.

COVID-19 case rates drop across Charlotte area

The rate of coronavirus cases has dropped in all Mecklenburg County ZIP codes, data show.

Data from the two weeks leading up to Feb. 10 show an average rate of 634.5 infections per 100,000 people. The Charlotte area’s positivity rate has dropped to single digits for the first time since November, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

Still, county officials warn levels are higher than they were in July and October.

Hornets games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Concerns about the coronavirus led the NBA to postpone two Charlotte Hornets games.

The decision impacts home games that had been scheduled against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

When the team played the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, it was missing three players due to what the NBA calls “health and safety protocols,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

During that game, injuries and coronavirus-related rules meant the Hornets had eight teammates available in the second half. Four Spurs players recently received positive COVID-19 test results.