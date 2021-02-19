COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC fall to lowest number since before Thanksgiving

North Carolina reported 1,780 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Friday, a decrease of 112 from Thursday’s total and the fewest reported since before Thanksgiving, when the start of the holiday season brought a coronavirus surge.

The state has seen a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations over the last several weeks. On Jan. 14, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported a pandemic high of 3,990.

DHHS reported 3,227 new cases on Friday, a decrease of 689 from Thursday’s total.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 3,151 new cases per day. It’s the 16th straight day that the seven-day average has decreased.

DHHS added 54 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll. As of Friday, 10,820 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 115 people died. This total has changed several times over the last two weeks.

Since the new year, 3,194 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for six deaths, as of Friday.

Among the tests reported on Wednesday, the latest day with data available, 5.7% returned positive, down from the 6.1% reported Tuesday and the lowest since Oct. 17.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The last time that North Carolina met this goal was Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Friday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 836,650 (+3,227)

Deaths: 10,820 (+54)

Tests: 9,825,272 (+51,187)

People hospitalized: 1,780 (-112)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 411 (-28)

Available ICU beds: 519 (+27)

Available inpatient beds: 5,195 (+375)

Patients on ventilators: 980 (-55)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Friday:

First doses arrived: 1,154,300

First doses administered: 1,196,904 (104%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 608,560 (83%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,223 (72%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 62,655 (42%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Across the state, a total of 1,835,001 doses have been administered.