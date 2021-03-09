COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 874,000

At least 874,906 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,535 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,730 new cases over a two-day period.

Thirty-three coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,126 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down slightly from 1,136 reported the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

An average of 4.9% of tests per day have come back positive over the last week. It’s the first time the weekly positivity rate has been below 5% since the state started tracking the percentage of positive tests on April 25.

More than 1 million people in North Carolina have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday. A total of 2.7 million doses have been administered statewide.

Education leaders want to exempt schools from being graded

The State Board of Education last week voted to request that lawmakers make it possible to waive public school performance grades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The A to F letter grades for public schools are largely based on standardized test scores, and education officials have said those exams help to determine how well students are doing. But officials have argued the grades shouldn’t be given this year because more students may skip exams during COVID-19.

While the General Assembly allowed for the waiver last year, it’s unknown if lawmakers would take that step this year, The News & Observer reported.

Senate leader Phil Berger has advocated for the grades, and a spokesperson said his office was waiting for details about the request for a waiver.

Triangle continues improvement as Wake sees rise in clusters

New COVID-19 cases and positive test rates went down for the fourth week in a row in Durham, Orange and Wake counties, data show.

But Wake also has seen an increase in coronavirus clusters, with schools and child care centers reporting 23 in the past week. That’s up from 21 the week before, The News & Observer reported.

It’s the second week in a row that Wake has reported a rise in clusters.

COVID rate spikes in one Charlotte area ZIP code

The rate of coronavirus cases jumped in one Meckelenburg County ZIP code as the area as a whole sees a drop.

North of uptown Charlotte, the 28206 ZIP code had 657.7 active infections per 100,000 people in the two weeks leading up to March 3. The week before, the rate was 485, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Throughout Mecklenburg, the case rate was the lowest since last fall, when officials started to release data by ZIP code.