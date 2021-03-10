COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 875,900

At least 875,903 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,552 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 997 new coronavirus cases — a sharp decline from the 2,730 reported over the previous two days. It’s the first time the number of new daily fell below 1,000 in at least five months.

Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,147 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up slightly from 1,126 reported the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 5.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and at least 1.1 million people have received both doses.

Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg students will have more in-person instruction

Students in the North Carolina’s two largest public school districts are set to have more face-to-face learning starting next week.

Wake County school board members on Tuesday voted 8-1 to move fourth- and fifth-grade students from a mix of in-person and online classes to learning on campuses five days a week. The change goes into effect Monday and doesn’t impact students in the district’s Virtual Academy.

It will be the first time in a year that older elementary students will return to in-person classes, joining students in special-education programs and children in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

“It will be awhile before we see normal as we call it in schools again,” Superintendent Cathy Moore told the board. “But we can begin to safely return more students to in-person instruction in the coming days and weeks.”

In the Charlotte-Mecklenburg district, board members voted 9-0 to approve schedule changes that would bring some students into classrooms more often.

Middle and high school students will get two days of in-person learning each week starting Monday, The Charlotte Observer reported. Elementary schoolers and students in grades six to eight at K-8 schools will have four days of face-to-face classes beginning March 22.

Students must show hardships to transition between the in-person classes and remote academy. Board members said COVID-19 vaccines and lower case counts signal the community is more ready to expand learning options.

“It’s time,” said Thelma Byers-Bailey, the board’s vice chair. “It’s time to let these children come back to school.”

Duke football pauses practices

Duke University’s football program has paused all team activities indefinitely, citing a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes after the team postponed two scheduled practice sessions last Friday and Saturday, The News & Observer reported. According to the university, at least 10 students who attended team activities together are in isolation.

The state health department defines a cluster as five or more cases in close proximity.

COVID-19 testing in Charlotte drops off

Mecklenburg County health data show the number of COVID-19 tests in the area has dropped off in recent weeks, making it harder for local health officials to map the pandemic’s trajectory.

The average volume of daily tests in Mecklenburg County fell below 3,100 last week — a 16% drop from the prior two weeks, the Charlotte Observer reported. By comparison, the county averaged more than 4,000 tests a day in early February and up to 5,000 in the days before Christmas.

The figures come as the number of new daily cases and percent of positive cases have also decreased.

“The less testing we’re doing, we’re not catching the spread,” Dave Wessner, a coronavirus researcher and biology professor at Davidson College, told the Observer. “If there’s any uptick in spread, we’re not going to be catching it as easily.”

Senate, Cooper close to school reopening deal

Republicans in the North Carolina Senate say they’re close to a compromise with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on a deal that would allow schools still doing remote learning to reopen.

Senate leader Phil Berger and Sen. Deanna Ballard, a Watauga County Republican and co-chair of the education committee, said Tuesday they were close to reaching an agreement with Cooper, The News & Observer reported.

Ballard told reporters they’re “moving in the right direction.” Cooper, during his own press conference, would only say they were in discussions and that he hoped for “a compromise bill soon.”

Though Cooper hasn’t seen any legislation, Berger said they have talked over the phone multiple times.

Mecklenburg officials open more vaccine slots

Additional slots for COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened in the Charlotte area.

People in Groups 1 to 3 of the state’s vaccination plan are eligible to sign up for doses, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday. Those groups include health care employees, people who work or live in long-term care centers, “frontline essential workers” and residents ages 65 and older.

Mecklenburg County Public Health opened the new first-dose appointments for March 10-31 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

Appointments can be made online at StarMed.Care or via phone at 980-314-9400. Help with transportation to the vaccine site is available at 980-314-7600.

Also in the region, new Johnson & Johnson doses have expanded vaccine options. Atrium Health, Novant Health and Mecklenburg County officials are pushing to offer that vaccine to educators and other people who are eligible.

Advocates say NC under-counting COVID workplace deaths

The N.C. Department of Labor in 2020 listed 26 workplace deaths related to the coronavirus, a count labor advocates think is likely much higher.

Workers at meat-processing centers and in the health and long-term care industries were among those listed in the report, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

“Identifying the source of a COVID-19 illness is very difficult and is not always possible,” said Jennifer Haigwood, the labor department’s director of communications and policy development. “Attempts are made to contact trace to identify a source.”

Companies have to report workplace fatalities to state officials, who then launch investigations.

Haigwood said medical examiners’ reports could be referenced, meaning it’s “unlikely that work-related fatalities are significantly being undercounted.” But it’s possible that deaths may not be reported or linked to a job site, she said.

Hunter Ogletree, director of the Western North Carolina Workers Center, said the death toll seems like an estimate when considering state officials received 4,842 worker complaints about COVID-19.

“One of the excuses that’s been given by DOL, by the governor’s office, is that it’s hard to pinpoint a COVID exposure to the workplace, which I think is just an excuse not to do that,” Ogletree said.