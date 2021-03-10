NC’s COVID hospitalizations under 1,100 for first time in five months

North Carolina reported 1,075 statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, the first time since Oct. 11 that the state has reported fewer than 1,100.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported a pandemic high of 3,990 hospitalizations on Jan. 14.

DHHS reported 1,861 new cases Wednesday, nearly double the amount reported on Tuesday, but over the last week, the state has reported an average of 1,744 new cases per day.

That seven-day average has been decreasing for weeks.

Among the tests reported on Monday, the latest day with available data, 5.3% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, an average of 4.7% of tests have returned positive per day.

State health officials have wanted that number to be less than 5% for months. It’s the third straight day that the seven-day average has met that benchmark.

As new cases, hospitalizations and percent positive rates have decreased, over 1.1 million people, nearly 11% of North Carolina’s population, have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 in North Carolina.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 877,764 (+1,861)

Deaths: 11,595 (+43)*

Tests: 10,607,439 (+25,882)

People hospitalized: 1,075 (-72)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 282 (-18)

Available ICU beds: 609 (-42)

Available inpatient beds: 5,733 (-234)

Patients on ventilators: 925 (-12)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

*Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 122 people died. The number of deaths assigned to that date has increased by over 20 since the end of January.

Vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

First doses arrived: 1,695,700

First doses administered: 1,729,160 (102%)**

Second doses arrived: 1,213,775

Second doses administered: 1,031,044 (85%)

Single shot doses arrived: 83,700

Single shot doses administered: 14,272 (17%)

**The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 145,900

First doses administered: 125,022 (86%)

Second doses arrived: 145,900

Second doses administered: 95,063 (65%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 2,994,561

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,140,379

Percent of population partially vaccinated: 17.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 10.9%

Breakdown of those vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: .7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.5% (3.5%)

Black or African-American: 13.9% (23.1%)

White: 78.9% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 2.4% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 97.2% (90.2%)