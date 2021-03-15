COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 15

Alvina Long, right, administers a dose of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Allegra Berry, a preschool teacher and private school athletics coach, while high school English teacher Keith Gerdes, background, receives a vaccine as well Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 882,000

At least 882,715 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,691 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 892 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 1,998 the day before. But officials say the latest number is inaccurate due to technical issues on Friday, and the total will be higher once the issues are resolved by Monday.

Fifty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,028 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 1,037 reported the day before. It’s a drastic decline from mid-January, when hospitalizations neared 4,000.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 5.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Triangle counties see drop in positive COVID-19 tests

Wake, Durham and Orange counties all reported a lower percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for a fifth week in a row.

The state health department reported 1,109 new cases in Wake County during the past week, down from 1,338 the week before. As of Thursday, a 14-day average of 4.5% of tests were positive in the county, down from an average of 4.6% the week before.

In Durham County, 306 new cases were reported over the last week, up from 271 added the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 3.5% of tests were positive in the county, down from the 3.7% the week before.

No new cases were reported in Orange County during the past week, and five cases were removed from its running total. As of Thursday, an average of 0.6% of tests were positive in the county, down slightly from the 0.7% positive tests the week before.

Two NC inmates die from COVID-19

Two inmates at Franklin Correctional Center in Bunn have died from COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

Both men, who weren’t identified by the department, were in their 60s. One had preexisting medical conditions.

They died Friday in a hospital after their conditions worsened, officials said.

State prisons have been the sites of multiple coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic began last year. Fifty-two inmates have died from the virus, according to the state.

Duke increases restrictions to stop COVID-19 spread

Duke University announced a stay-in-place order Saturday night, dramatically restricting campus activities for undergraduates and shifting almost fully to remote classes.

Until March 21, Duke undergraduates who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls except for “essential” activities related to food, health or safety. Students who live off campus won’t be allowed on campus, with few exceptions.

“If this feels serious, it’s because it is,” Duke said in a statement signed by university officials.

The university said the pause is needed because more than 180 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week, with another 200 currently in quarantine. Duke had warned earlier in the week that it could lock down campus amid a spike in cases connected to in-person fraternity rush events, which the university has said led to the current spread of the virus on campus.

“This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” the statement says. “Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”

Applications open for rent and utility assistance in Wake

Wake County has started accepting applications for its rental assistance program with $33 million in federal funding from the COVID-19 stimulus passed by Congress in late December.

The federal government allocated $19 million in rental assistance directly to Wake County and $14 million to Raleigh from the $25 billion in rental assistance nationwide included in the package.

Wake County and Raleigh have both approved for the funds to be administered through the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program. The program launched in late September with $6 million from the CARES Act, but the county initially only covered rent and utility payments for six months and required that landlords agree to provide a 25% discount in rent for the subsequent three months.

Now, the county is able to pay rent and utility payments going back to April of last year and up to 12 months in future payments. The three-month discount stipulation for landlords is no longer required.

The county started accepting applications for the program last week and has already received more than 300.

Tenants in Wake County can apply for the rent and utility assistance at housewake.org. Tenants can also apply by calling 919-899-9911 or emailing housing@telamon.org.