COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 903,000

At least 903,374 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,987 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,112 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, up from 2,098 the day before.

Ninety-three additional deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 945 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 981 on Wednesday.

On Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 6.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.4 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated. That’s nearly one in five adults.

Relaxed COVID restrictions begin Friday

North Carolina is easing several coronavirus-related restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would increase the number of people allowed to gather and the capacity inside some businesses.

Under the new executive order, there will be a 50-person limit for indoor gatherings and a 100-person limit for outdoor gatherings. Retailers and restaurants fall into several categories, allowing for 50% to 100% capacity.

The order also calls for removing the 11 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales.

“We’re in a promising place,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Twin girls at Duke are first children to get Pfizer vaccine

Twin 9-year-old girls at Duke Health were the first children in the United States to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of a clinical study.

Alejandra and Marisol Gerard received their first doses on Wednesday, The News & Observer reported. Their mother is Dr. Susanna Naggie, who is vice dean for clinical research at Duke University School of Medicine.

Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, chief medical officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said vaccinting children is crucial in protecting the larger population from the coronavirus.

“Being able to vaccinate children is an important component of developing herd immunity, or population-level protection, as children make up a significant proportion of our population,” he said in a written statement.

Cooper extends vaccine eligibility

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday he is moving up the eligibility dates for the remaining vaccine groups in North Carolina.

Essential workers who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet will be eligible on March 31, The News & Observer reported. People 16 years and older, Group 5, will be able to sign up for a shot on April 7.

That means that everyone in North Carolina will become eligible nearly a month before the May 1 target set by President Joe Biden.

But health officials in Mecklenburg County, where the vaccine wait list has ballooned in recent weeks, say there may not be enough supply to meet the demand. It’s currently at the top of a list of communities statewide not receiving adequate vaccine doses, County Health Director Gibbie Harris said, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Megan Rivers, a spokesperson for Novant Health, said in a statement they are “eager to vaccinate” and support the state’s latest decision to extend the eligibility requirements.

“But, as we’ve said previously, eligibility does not equal availability,” Rivers said. “Although we still do not have the supply to meet current demand, our teams will continue to deliver shots into arms as quickly and equitably as possible.”

UNC Health turns to social media to distribute extra vaccine doses

UNC Health launched a new Twitter account to help distribute extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chapel Hill.

The @uncstandbycovi1 account notifies people about leftover shots at the Friday Center vaccination site, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

“We’re just looking for something that can make things a little bit quicker, get people out of the building faster,” said Dr. David Wohl, who helps run the vaccination location.

The Friday Center usually requires appointments for people eligible to be vaccinated, which include residents in Groups 1 to 4a of the state’s plan. But people from any vaccine group can receive the extra doses.