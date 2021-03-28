Duke University employee COVID cases force a change in student dining options

Duke University closed its East Campus Union and dining facilities on Saturday after several positive COVID-19 cases were found among its food service employees.

The news was posted to the university’s website one week after Duke lifted a temporary campuswide lockdown prompted by an increase in student COVID-19 cases linked to fraternity rush.

Student Affairs officials told students in a letter posted online late Saturday that East Campus’s Marketplace and Trinity Cafe will be closed until further notice. The university’s Employee Health Team is investigating the dining staff cases and contacting people who may have been exposed, they said.

Information so far indicates the transmission was only between employees in close contact, they said.

Meanwhile, the university is providing students with other dining options.

On Monday, Duke Dining will start preparing hot, catered meals in a nearby kitchen facility and provide them for pickup from the East Campus Union. The university also will bring in food trucks each night to serve dinner from the circle in front of the Union.

The Dining Food Truck Calendar has a list of food trucks and times, officials said. Updates will be posted to the Duke Dining website and Duke Dining on Instagram, they said.

“As always, Duke Dining is committed to offering a wide range of healthy, delicious options for our students while keeping the health and safety of both our students and team members at the forefront,” Student Affairs officials said. “We hope to reopen Marketplace as soon as it is advisable to do so, and will keep you updated.”

On March 14, Duke officials confined students to their dorm rooms, except for trips to get food, exercise and a COVID-19 test after the number of COVID-19 cases started to rise among students who had participated in fraternity rush. Duke fraternities disaffiliated from the university this spring to host rush recruitment events.

All classes were moved online and campus activities were restricted until March 21.

Duke reported 107 positive student cases and 22 faculty and staff cases from March 15 to 22, when the last update was posted to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. The university is testing about 3,000 to 4,000 students and employees each day for COVID-19.

Duke requires all on- and off-campus students to undergo regular testing through the end of the spring semester.