Lee County is the latest in NC to open its COVID vaccination clinics to all adults

Lee County will join at least five other counties Monday in offering the coronavirus vaccine to anyone statewide over the age of 16.

The vaccine won’t be given out right away, Lee County officials said in a news release.

The rest of the state is setting up appointments to vaccinate adults in Groups 1 through 4a, with plans to expand to essential workers in Group 4b on Wednesday and to Group 5, which includes all adults, on April 7. Groups 1-4a include health care workers, adults over 65, frontline essential workers and adults with underlying health conditions.

Lee County’s government announced Friday it would join Moore, Craven, Greene, Cumberland and Rockingham counties, which also opened early to state residents regardless of where they live.

Lee County will begin registering people Monday for drive-thru clinic appointments using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in April. Both vaccines require two doses, given three or four weeks apart.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to 16- and 17-year-olds.

The state’s goal — and President Joe Biden’s goal — is to have the vaccine available to any adult who wants it by May 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that some counties may move faster than others, but the focus should be on getting eligible adults in the first four groups vaccinated, The News & Observer reported.

Roughly 2.8 million first doses and 1.5 million second doses of the vaccines have been given out to North Carolinians so far, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday. Nearly 34% of adults have been at least partially vaccinated, officials reported, and 20% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

State data from Friday shows Lee County was reporting 154 positive cases for every 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, and 73 deaths since the pandemic began. Roughly 23% of the county’s eligible adults had been at least partially vaccinated, and 15% had been fully vaccinated.

Lee County Health Department officials said people interested in signing up for an appointment can call 919-842-5744 or, for Spanish, call 919-718-4640, option 8. The phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A registration form also is available online at leecountync.gov/covid19. Health department staff will contact people who register online within five business days to complete the process, officials said.