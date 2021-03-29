COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 29

Pharmacy intern Angela Bishop, left, administers a coronavirus vaccine to Sheila Routh, 84, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 905,000

At least 905,528 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,028 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday or Sunday. The department reported 2,154 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from 2,112 reported the day before.

Forty-one additional deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 933 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 952 reported on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Friday. That’s about one in five adults.

Triangle counties report higher positive test rates

Counties in the Triangle saw higher coronavirus case counts and positive test rates last week for the second time in a row. But outbreaks have continued to decline and vaccinations have increased.

In Wake County, the state health department reported 1,489 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, down from 1,530 reported the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 5% of coronavirus tests over the past 14 days were positive, up from an average of 4.7% the week before.

Health officials say 263,476 people in the county were at least partially vaccinated and 161,130 of those were fully vaccinated as of Friday, up by 36,372 and 20,618 people, respectively, from the week before.

Durham County saw 473 new cases of the virus last week, up from 449 reported the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 5.3% of tests were positive, up from 4.6% the week before.

As of Friday, 86,927 people in Durham County were at least partially vaccinated and 58,275 were fully vaccinated — adding 10,344 partial and 6,843 full vaccinations in the past week.

The state health department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in Orange County this past week, up from 83 the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 0.8% of tests were positive, up slightly from 0.7% the week before.

In Orange County, 47,432 people were at least partially vaccinated and 32,034 were fully vaccinated as of Friday, up by 6,145 and 2,371, respectively.

Cases reported among Duke University employees

Several positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among food service employees at Duke University in Durham — prompting the school to close its East Campus Union and dining facilities on Saturday.

School officials told students in a letter that the East Campus Marketplace and Trinity Cafe would be closed until further notice. Students will be provided with other food options.

The university’s Employee Health Team says it’s investigating the dining staff cases and contacting people who may have been exposed. So far it believes transmission was only between employees in close contact.

This comes one week after Duke lifted a campus lockdown following an increase in coronavirus cases among students that was linked to in-person fraternity recruitment events.

Duke reported 107 cases among students and 22 among faculty and staff from March 15-22, when the university posted its last update to its dashboard. The university is testing about 3,000 to 4,000 students and employees each day for COVID-19 and requires all students to undergo regular testing through the end of the spring semester.

Johnston County to hold vaccination clinic

The Johnston County Health Department on Thursday will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at West Johnston High School in Benson starting at 8 a.m.

There will be 2,000 doses to vaccinate people in Groups 1 through 4 — including health-care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone ages 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said. Those under age 18 must have an adult with them.

The high school is located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson. The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.