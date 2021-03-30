COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 910,000

At least 910,833 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,085 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,372 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s down from 1,683 on Sunday and 2,250 on Saturday.

Fifty-seven additional deaths were reported over the weekend. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 873 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up from 859 on Sunday but lower than 915 on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 5.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.7 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Partnership to offer free rides to vaccine appointments

A new program is expected to provide free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointment sites.

United Way of the Greater Triangle is teaming up with the ride-share company Lyft to help reach a goal of offering 100,000 round trips, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The program is scheduled to kick off next month with more than $400,000 in donations. People living in any North Carolina county can request a ride through a number that should be revealed by mid-April.

“We’re trying to remove the barriers for transportation, particularly in rural areas among populations of color and the elderly,” Eric Gunkian, president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Triangle, told the N&O.

CMS offers free summer school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released new details Monday regarding a six-week summer camp for students who fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The camp will be open to K-12 students and is aimed at those who need help in reading, math and science as well as students learning English and students with disabilities, The Charlotte Observer reported. It will last from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., generally, Monday through Thursday for six weeks, starting June 14.

Free breakfast and lunch, transportation and social-emotional wellness support will also be provided to students.

Movie theater chain sets reopening dates

The Regal movie theater chain will reopen its first North Carolina location in the Charlotte area, the company announced Monday.

Charlotte’s Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX will reopen April 16, The Charlotte Observer reported. Regal Birkdale in Huntersville and Regal Starlight in Charlotte will follow on May 7, along with Regal North Hills and Regal Brier Creek in the Raleigh area.

Regal Manchester in Rock Hill will reopen May 14.

Vaccine slots to expand to all adults in Mecklenburg

Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone ages 16 and older as the state moves forward with its vaccination plan.

The county said it’s making new slots for the Bojangles Colosseum clinic available starting 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s the first time the area is letting everyone in vaccine Groups 1 to 5 register to get a shot.

To sign up, visit starmed.care or call 980-314-9400. Additional slots are expected to be available starting April 7, when people in Group 5 become eligible to receive their vaccines.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County public health director, has warned there could be limited appointments in the next few weeks but expects supply will expand in early April, The Charlotte Observer reported.

As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, some major Charlotte employers say they want want to bring their workers back into offices later this year.

UNC clinic focusing on long-term COVID-19 cases

The COVID Recovery Clinic recently opened at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, becoming the state’s first center to concentrate on long-term coronavirus cases.

About 75 patients have turned to the clinic, which is designed for “long haulers” who have persistent COVID-19 symptoms or new symptoms brought on weeks or months later.

“We don’t have a pill or an injection that can cure long COVID,” said Dr. John M. Baratta, a rehabilitation physician. “But there are specific things we can do to help address the symptoms to make them feel better or help with their recovery.”

Johnston County to hold vaccination clinic





The Johnston County Health Department on Thursday will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at West Johnston High School in Benson starting at 8 a.m.

There will be 2,000 doses to vaccinate people in Groups 1 through 4 — including health-care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone ages 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said. Those under age 18 must have an adult with them.

The high school is located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson. The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.