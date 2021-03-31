COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 912,000

At least 912,203 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,087 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a slight drop from 1,372 the day before.

Two additional coronvirus deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 924 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 896 on Monday.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, 6.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.8 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccine eligibility opens to the rest of Group 4

Essential workers who didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to get their shots starting Wednesday.

The change applies to the rest of Group 4 of North Carolina’s vaccine rollout plan, which includes people who work in construction, retail and other fields deemed essential.

People in Group 5, which includes everyone ages 16 and older, are eligible for vaccination starting April 7.

Cooper signs orders for relief, alcohol sales

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed three executive orders that aim to help struggling businesses and people who are jobless or could lose their homes.

Executive Order 205 extends delivery and to-go mixed drink sales until April 30.

Orders 206 and 207 align the state with the CDC’s eviction moratorium and intend to make unemployment claims processing faster, respectively. Those orders are effective until June 30.

“Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling,” Cooper said in a statement.

Johnston County schools end COVID temperature check

The Johnston County school system said it will stop taking the temperatures of students and school employees in April.

The daily temperature checks will cease for employees on April 5 and for students on April 12, The News & Observer reported.

Administrators said the change comes after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week it won’t require the daily COVID-19 screenings anymore.

“Families and staff should conduct daily home-based symptom screenings prior to coming to school or work,” the district said. “Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or a fever of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher should not report to their school or a JCPS site.”

UNC to test how vaccines keep COVID from spreading

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill are recruiting college students to test how well the vaccine prevents people from spreading the coronavirus.

At least 600 students who have not yet been vaccinated or had COVID-19 are being recruited to participate, The News & Observer reported.

“This is a really rigorously designed trial to try and help us understand what you can do once you’re vaccinated,” said Audrey Pettifor, a scientific lead in the study and professor and epidemiologist at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The study, which launched last week with results expected in late August or early September, focuses on students because young people seem to be at greater risk of spreading the virus, as seen by the large number of COVID-19 cases tied to college campuses last year.

Researchers are looking for students between 18 and 26 who plan to be around the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area this summer. Wake Forest University is also participating.

School closes after 95 students enter quarantine

A North Carolina school transitioned to remote learning as more than a dozen students contracted COVID-19.

W.M. Irvin Elementary School in Concord temporarily shut its doors after 95 students went into quarantine, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

The 17 students who received positive test results are in isolation, and people who were in contact with them were quarantined, The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

The school district said it “follows rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols” and expects the elementary school to reopen after spring break ends on April 13.

Partnership to offer free rides to vaccine appointments

A new program is expected to provide free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointment sites.

United Way of the Greater Triangle is teaming up with the ride-share company Lyft to help reach a goal of offering 100,000 round trips, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The program is scheduled to kick off next month with more than $400,000 in donations. People living in any North Carolina county can request a ride through a number that should be available by mid-April.

“We’re trying to remove the barriers for transportation, particularly in rural areas among populations of color and the elderly,” Eric Gunkian, president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Triangle, told the N&O.

Johnston County to hold vaccination clinic





The Johnston County Health Department on Thursday will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at West Johnston High School in Benson starting at 8 a.m.

There will be 2,000 doses to vaccinate people in Groups 1 through 4 — including health-care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone ages 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said. Those under age 18 must have an adult with them.

The high school is located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson. The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.