COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 1

Case count tops 914,000

At least 914,132 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,112 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,929 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,370 the day before.

Twenty-five additional coronvirus deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 955 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase from 924 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data are available, 6.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.8 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

Urban areas see high demand for vaccines

While everyone is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in some parts of rural North Carolina, many people who live in larger counties still have to get on a waiting list.

Why the discrepancy? It’s all about demand, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Wake County and UNC Health say appointments are booked, despite an increase in vaccine supply.

State health officials have shifted the way vaccine doses are distributed, now giving most doses based on the number of unvaccinated adults in each county.

Gov. Roy Cooper toured vaccine clinics Wednesday in Gastonia and encouraged everyone in attendance to “tell your friends!”

“We are turning the corner on this pandemic,” he said at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. “We see light at the end of the tunnel. And what’s happening here today, people getting vaccinated, is our road to recovery. And it is our path to normalcy.”

Cooper signs orders for relief, alcohol sales

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed three executive orders that aim to help struggling businesses and people who are jobless or could lose their homes.

Executive Order 205 extends delivery and to-go mixed drink sales until April 30.

Orders 206 and 207 align the state with the CDC’s eviction moratorium and intend to make unemployment claims processing faster, respectively. Those orders are effective until June 30.

“Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling,” Cooper said in a statement.

Johnston County to hold vaccination clinic





The Johnston County Health Department on Thursday will hold a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at West Johnston High School in Benson starting at 8 a.m.

There will be 2,000 doses to vaccinate people in Groups 1 through 4 — including health-care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone ages 16 to 64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said. Those under age 18 must have an adult with them.

The high school is located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson. The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.