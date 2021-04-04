COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 4

Gov. Roy Cooper puts on a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 916,000

At least 916,159 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,136 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,929 the day before. It’s the fifth day in a row that the average has hovered above 1,800.

Twenty-four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 985 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase from 957 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 1.9 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

N.C. DHHS did not update its coronavirus dashboard on Friday due to the state holiday and does not update it on Saturdays or Sundays.

“The next update will be on Monday, April 5, 2021,” a notice on its site reads.

NC reports no ‘red’ counties for first time

For the first time since North Carolina introduced its COVID-19 county alert system, no counties were red.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services uses a color-coded system to indicate the severity of spread in each county, with red indicating critical spread, orange as substantial spread and yellow as significant spread.

The state has since introduced two new classifications: light yellow as moderate impact and green as low.

Alleghany is the only green county. There are 31 yellow counties, including Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham and Orange counties.

Parents can still apply for $335 COVID relief check

Parents who haven’t received a $335 COVID-19 relief check from the government to offset the cost of remote learning have until May 31 to apply.

The checks are part of the 2020 CARES Act coronavirus relief package, and the federal government gave North Carolina $440 million for them, but the state wasn’t able to spend all of it.

Some families, many of them low-income, didn’t automatically receive the checks. Now, they have to fill out an application for them.

Anyone who lived in North Carolina with a child under the age of 16 in 2019 is eligible and can go to ncdor.gov/extracredit to apply.

Whistleblower raises hygiene concerns at vaccine plant

A 2018 whistleblower complaint alleging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly downgraded hygiene concerns at Merck’s Durham facility resurfaced this week.

The plant is slated to receive $105.4 million from the federal government for the production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, The News & Observer reported.

The whistleblower, a former FDA safety officer, wrote that he had serious concerns after touring the plant in 2018 but said the FDA “did absolutely nothing” in response. The Office of Special Counsel, a federal investigative agency, wrote a letter to the White House about the complaint this week.

“I am troubled by many aspects of this matter,” Special Counsel Henry Kerner wrote in the letter dated March 31.

Merck told The N&O in a statement Thursday that “any suggestions” that the company doesn’t follow regulations and keep safety in mind “are patently and demonstrably false.”

“Merck’s highest priorities are the health and safety of patients and our employees and the quality of our medicines and vaccines,” the company added. “We produce our medicines and vaccines to the highest standards, in full compliance with regulations and good manufacturing practices.”