COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 943,000

At least 943,693 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,387 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,475 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 2,434 reported the day before.

Twenty-eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,064 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, up from 1,020 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Edgecombe County was the only red county in the state’s tiered COVID-19 county alert system as of Friday, indicating it has the most severe spread. There were no red counties at the last update two weeks ago, The News & Observer reported.

More than 2.7 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The state health department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday or Sunday. New data is posted Monday through Friday.

Walgreens gave some people saline shot instead of COVID vaccine

A North Carolina Walgreens mistakenly gave some people a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walgreens told McClatchy News in a statement Sunday that a “limited number” of people were affected at a location in Monroe, which is near Charlotte.

The company said those who received the saline shots were notified and given the coronavirus vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy. They will receive their second dose within the recommended time frame, Walgreens said.

Walgreens says it’s investigating the incident and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Novant to open third vaccination site in Charlotte area

Novant Health will open a third COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Charlotte area on Monday.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110 in Huntersville.

Novant says it will be able to vaccinate up to 500 people a day at the new site, depending on supply.

The clinics typically offer vaccines by appointment only, and anyone age 16 and older can sign up for an appointment with Novant Health through MyChart.

The hospital system also offers a clinic at 6070 E. Independence Blvd., which is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 3149 Freedom Drive, which is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.