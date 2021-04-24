COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC case count surpasses 956,000

At least 956,932 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,523 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 2,236 the day before.

Eighteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

State health officials reported 1,145 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,165 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 37% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data show.

Mecklenburg has one of NC’s slowest vaccination rates

An analysis of statewide coronavirus data by The Charlotte Observer shows Mecklenburg County has one of the slowest vaccination rates.

Around 22% of people have been fully vaccinated in Mecklenburg, compared to 29% statewide.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she wasn’t surprised by the data, saying she expects the county to catch up or surpass other areas soon.

“We are hoping to continue to move through the summer with vaccinations and making sure that people have access,” Harris said in a news conference this week. “(We’re) doing everything we can to help people understand why it is important to get vaccinated, and the benefits to the themselves, the people they love, the people around and to their entire community.”

How one of NC’s oldest BBQ joints survived COVID

Grady’s Barbecue in Eastern North Carolina is one of the few remaining whole hog smokehouses in North Carolina — and the only one that’s Black owned.

Owners Steve and Gerri Grady, 86 and 76, were at risk during the pandemic, and their restaurant could have permanently closed, The News & Observer reported. But it didn’t.

Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

Mr. Grady had COVID-19 in June and was hospitalized.

“I woke up one morning and felt like I was going to die that day,” Mr. Grady said.

The restaurant was closed until July and reopened in time for its 34th anniversary, according to The N&O. It was only doing takeout for a time, but the dining room eventually reopened to some guests in the fall.

Free round-trip rides to vaccine sites available

United Way of the Greater Triangle is offering free trips to vaccine sites across the state.

The service is called Ride United NC and is for anyone 55 or older, uninsured, unbanked, or members of households considered low income by federal standards, which is 150% of the federal poverty line, The News & Observer reported.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-771-RIDE. The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.