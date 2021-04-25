COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 956,000

At least 956,932 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,523 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 2,236 reported the day before.

Eighteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

State health officials reported 1,145 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, down from 1,165 reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the latest date for which data is available, 5.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 3 million people in North Carolina, or about 37% of the state’s population, had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Friday.

Mecklenburg has one of NC’s slowest vaccination rates

Mecklenburg County has one of the slowest vaccination rates in North Carolina, according to an analysis of statewide coronavirus data by The Charlotte Observer.

Roughly 22% of people have been fully vaccinated in Mecklenburg, compared to 29% statewide.

Compared to counties of a similar size across the United States, the percent of local residents who are vaccinated is lower in Mecklenburg.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she wasn’t surprised by the data and expects the county to catch up or surpass other areas soon.

“We are hoping to continue to move through the summer with vaccinations and making sure that people have access,” Harris said in a news conference last week. “(We’re) doing everything we can to help people understand why it is important to get vaccinated, and the benefits to themselves, the people they love, the people around them and to their entire community.”

One of NC’s oldest BBQ joints survives COVID

Grady’s Barbecue in Eastern North Carolina is one of the few remaining whole hog smokehouses in North Carolina — and the only one that’s Black-owned.

Owners Steve and Gerri Grady, 86 and 76, were at risk during the pandemic, and their restaurant could have permanently closed, The News & Observer reported. But it didn’t.

Steve Grady had COVID-19 in June and was hospitalized.

“I woke up one morning and felt like I was going to die that day,” he said.

The restaurant was closed until July and reopened in time for its 34th anniversary, according to The N&O. It was only doing takeout for a time, but the dining room eventually reopened to some guests in the fall.

Free round-trip rides to vaccine sites available

United Way of the Greater Triangle is offering free trips to vaccine sites across the state.

The service is called Ride United NC and is for anyone who is either 55 or older, uninsured, doesn’t have a bank account, or members of households considered low income by federal standards, which is 150% of the federal poverty line.

For a household of three, the federal poverty line is just under $22,000 in annual income, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-771-RIDE. The phone line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.