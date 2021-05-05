COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 975,000

At least 975,300 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,700 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 981 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,126 the day before.

Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,050 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 1,030 reported Monday.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly half of adults in North Carolina, or 49.7%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data. Roughly 42% are fully vaccinated.

Wake County won’t penalize students who skip exams

School administrators in Wake County said they won’t penalize students who skip or do poorly on state-mandated tests in May and June.

They said the state end-of-grade, end-of-course or career and technical education exams won’t be held against Virtual Academy students who choose not to take them. EOC and CTE exams will only be factored into their final grades if they raise their marks, The News & Observer reported.

“For a family who has been virtual all year, who doesn’t want their student to come in, who’s concerned about medical issues, we don’t want them to have to make a choice between their child or their family’s health and their GPA,” Brad McMillen, assistant superintendent for data, accountability and research, said Tuesday. “So we’re not going to let that happen.”

NC vaccine rates drop by half

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide fell by more than half over the last three weeks, The News & Observer reported.

In the first full week of April, more than 680,000 North Carolinians received a dose of the vaccine, about 336,000 of which were first doses. This past week, the state administered less than 337,500 doses, and about 92,000 of those were first doses, according to the state health department.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, told The N&O the state has the supply to reach two-thirds of all adults by June. But she said people have to be willing to take it.

“It’s really up to North Carolina about when we reach that,” Cohen said. “I’m hoping we can reach it as soon into the summer as possible, but it may take longer than that.”

Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-in COVID shots

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in North Carolina are now accepting walk-ins for the coronavirus vaccine.

“Wide spread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness, said in a statement announcing the decision.

People can also make an appointment online ahead of time at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

DMV resumes some road tests amid pandemic

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming road tests for teenagers after the coronavirus pandemic stopped them for more than a year.

The DMV on Monday started to allow appointments for drivers under 18 who want provisional licenses, The News & Observer reported. Officials are continuing to waive the road test for most other drivers if they show proof of training or driving records.

While the spread of COVID-19 led the DMV to halt road tests in March 2020, the agency said vaccines have lowered the risk.

“Health safety conditions have improved, with the large number of N.C. residents who have had at least one or both shots,” DMV spokesperson Steve Abbott wrote in an email. “We will still institute health precautions with masks and temperature checks.”