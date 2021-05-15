COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 989,000

At least 989,338 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,862 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,501 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 1,394 the day before.

Nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 926 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, a slight increase from 925 the day before.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 51% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 45.9% are fully vaccinated.

Cooper lifts mask mandate

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he is removing most mask and distancing restrictions in North Carolina.

Cooper’s announcement comes after the CDC issued new guidance saying individuals who are vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering.

The North Carolina order, however, lifts the requirement for everyone in the state — regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, The News & Observer reported.

“That means in most settings, indoors or outdoors, the state of North Carolina will no longer require you to wear a mask or to be socially distant,” Cooper said at a press conference. “This is a big step forward, in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”

Even so, state health officials said they will continue to recommend face masks for unvaccinated people. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said everyone should also wear a face covering in crowded settings.

Masks will still be required on public transportation and in child care centers, schools, prisons and certain public health settings, Cooper said.

In Charlotte, where just over 36% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated, some businesses have said they’ll keep a mask requirement in place. Others have said they want proof of vaccination for entry.

Cooper’s order also lifts restrictions on indoor capacity limits and social distancing requirements. That means the Carolina Hurricanes could “bring as many fans into PNC Arena as NHL regulations will allow,” The N&O reported. Officials said masks are still recommended at large sporting events.

NC not ready to lift mask mandate in schools

State health officials said it’s too soon to say when they will stop requiring public and private schools to wear masks indoors.

While Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the state’s mask requirement Friday, officials said face coverings will still be required at schools, child care centers and camps because most children have not been vaccinated yet or are not eligible.

State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson said Thursday it could be some time before the requirement is lifted — citing in part the recent approval for kids 12 to 15 to get the Pfizer vaccine, The News & Observer reported.

“Although it’s great news that our 12 and up are eligible for a vaccine, there’s obviously a lot of people under age 12 that are in our school setting, so we’re still going to be for a while predominantly unvaccinated students,” she said. “And we see that strength of that mask mandate.”

Masks not required at Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600 will be held at full capacity and masks won’t be required outdoors, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced Friday. Officials did, however, request that fans who have not been vaccinated wear a mask.

The May 30 NASCAR race was originally going to be at 30% capacity, The Charlotte Observer reported. There were no fans in attendance at last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and very few at the fall race because of the pandemic.

The speedway’s decision follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday relaxing several restrictions in the state.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” CMS general manager Greg Walter said in a release.

“From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal — to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

130 kids exposed to COVID at NC middle school

An Iredell County middle school is switching to virtual learning for a week after 130 students were exposed to COVID-19 and are quarantining at home, Iredell-Statesville Schools officials said Friday.

A COVID cluster was confirmed at Third Creek Middle School, and all students in grades 6, 7 and 8 will switch to virtual learning May 17-21, district officials said.

Seven current COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the school, Iredell-Statesville spokeswoman Boen Nutting said.

“Four of those cases are directly related to secondary spread at school, and all grades are impacted,” Nutting said in a statement.

At least 27% of the school population is quarantining after being considered a close contact to someone with COVID, she said.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers schools with at least five COVID cases a cluster.

Charlotte Catholic Diocese drops COVID restrictions

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte no longer requires social distancing or face coverings at services, according to a letter to parishes on Friday from the Rev. Msgr. Patrick Winslow, diocesan vicar general and chancellor.

“Those who remain vulnerable are advised to continue wearing face coverings or attend Mass virtually,” according to the letter.

Not allowed until further notice: “Receiving Communion from the chalice and receiving the Sign of Peace,” according to the statement.

Fr. Matthew Kauth, rector of St. Joseph College Seminary, administers communion to young men discerning a vocation to the priesthood during Chrism Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

UNC hosts graduation ceremonies

UNC-Chapel Hill’s first in-person commencement ceremonies started Friday with virtual speeches from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

Corbett, a Carolina alumna, conducted research critical to the development of the Moderna vaccine and works under Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, The News & Observer reported.

Fauci’s team initially turned down the request to speak at graduation. But UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said Fauci later requested to participate, citing “the impact that our researchers have had on taking on the virus.”

Faculty at UNC Chapel Hill have collaborated with scientists at the NIH throughout the pandemic. The university was also instrumental in finding a vaccine and proving that the Moderna vaccine worked. The only COVID-19 treatment approved by federal authorities, Remdesivir, was similarly discovered at a UNC lab.

“Our students and faculty at Carolina have played a leading role in solving some of the greatest challenges of the pandemic,” Guskiewicz said.