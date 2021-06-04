COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 400 new cases reported

At least 1,003,989 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,130 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 265 cases the day before.

Twenty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 613 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, up slightly from 610 the day before.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 2.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 49.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

Mecklenburg government center reopens to public

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will be open to the public starting next week.

Charlotte City Council members will gather in person on Monday for a strategy session but seating will be limited, The Charlotte Observer reported. The public and members of the media will also be allowed to attend the next county commissioners’ meeting.

The government center will open 30 minutes before council meetings and close 15 minutes after they end.

Fully vaccinated people won’t be required to wear masks but can do so if they choose. Unvaccinated people should still wear a mask and social distance.

NC weighs vaccine incentive programs

A multimillion-dollar vaccine lottery isn’t off the table in North Carolina as officials consider additional incentive programs to get residents vaccinated, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday in Charlotte.

Individuals getting their first COVID-19 shot and others driving people to get the vaccine are currently eligible to receive a $25 gift card. North Carolina is also considering more programs modeled after those in other states — such as a vaccine lottery, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“Maybe we can do both,” Cooper said, referring to the lottery and the $25 gift cards.

He said his office is working to present plans for additional incentive programs “as soon as possible.”

Speed-related deaths rose as pandemic emptied NC roads

As people stayed home in 2020 to help slow the spread of COVID-19, deaths on North Carolina roads rose 12% over the previous year.

Speed was a factor in about a quarter of fatal crashes last year — which saw the most speed-related deaths in more than a decade.

While drivers took advantage of roads cleared out during the pandemic, speed enforcement wasn’t always enforced. Some law enforcement officers were told to only intervene in extreme cases as courts were overwhelmed, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Through an investigation, the news outlets found speed enforcement was down even before the pandemic. It has declined in the past five years as the state’s population has increased.

NC schools not yet expecting to change indoor mask mandate

Face masks must be worn inside North Carolina’s schools, and state leaders don’t expect to make changes to that mandate right now.

Though the state has lifted several coronavirus-related restrictions, K-12 school buildings are among the places where masks are still required.

The mandate is part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 215, which is set to expire on June 11. That’s also the last day of school for Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest district.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday that most students haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials said the state will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, which recommends unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

“It was just a few weeks ago that we were able to get those who are 12 and above vaccinated, and we think that folks should go out as quickly as possible and make sure that you’re getting vaccinated,” Cohen said.

If the CDC guidelines change, Cohen said the state will review its executive orders.