COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 7

Joshua Brown receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Jaclyn Qualter at the UNC Medical Center, on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Chapel Hill. ctoth@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 350 new cases reported

At least 1,005,966 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,199 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 359 new COVID-19 cases and added 48 coronavirus-related deaths to the total on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 546 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday.

As of Monday, 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the latest date for which data is available.

COVID relief available for tenants behind on rent

Applications are still open for a new phase of North Carolina’s rent and utility assistance program.

The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions, or HOPE, program started accepting applications in mid-May and has awarded a total of $1.1 million to 924 applicants, Gov. Roy Cooper said last week.

But many additional renters need assistance, The News & Observer reported Sunday.

A National Equity Atlas analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from April shows that over 200,0000 households in North Carolina are behind on rent, with an average household debt of $2,600. Additionally, a moratorium that has protected tenants from eviction since September is set to expire at the end of June.

To apply for the program go to hope.nc.gov or call (888) 9ASK-HOPE.

The HOPE program covers 88 of the state’s 100 counties. The other 12 met a population threshold, so the federal government sent them aid directly to set up their own programs. The call center will direct these residents to a local agency that can help with getting rental assistance.

More information on how to apply and who is eligible can be found here. More information on how to apply and who is eligible can be found here.