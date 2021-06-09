COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 300 new cases reported

At least 1,006,265 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,212 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 359 reported the day before.

Thirteen additional deaths were also reported. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 568 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated as of Sunday, the latest date for which data is available.

Triangle cuts transit amid driver shortage

Some transit agencies in the Triangle have had to cut service while struggling to fill driver vacancies.

GoTriangle and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended or modified their schedules while GoRaleigh said it has managed to stay ahead of the shortage despite a decline in applications, The News & Observer reported.

The demand for people with commercial driver’s licenses has been high since before the coronavirus pandemic. But the pandemic created additional challenges with fewer riders and concerns from prospective drivers about COVID-19 safety.

“Filling transit jobs pre-COVID was a challenge,” said Brian Litchfield, director or Chapel Hill Transit. “I think COVID has made public-facing jobs more challenging, especially those where you have close interactions with people.”

Crowds to stay at Charlotte airport

The Transportation Security Administration said long lines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport security checkpoints will likely remain throughout the summer as travel increases.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell told The Charlotte Observer airport checkpoints are seeing 80% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

“We’ve seen growth week-to-week since March,” he said. “It’s getting busier, especially as schools get out and people are trying to shake off cabin fever.”

Howell said passengers should arrive at least two hours before their flight and check the airport’s online tool that allows passengers to check security checkpoint wait times in real time.