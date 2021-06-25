COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 300 new cases reported

At least 1,011,955 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,408 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 394 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 461 on Wednesday.

Fifteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Thursday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 429 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 442 the day before.

As of Tuesday — the latest day with available data — 2.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Biden urges more people in NC to get vaccinated

President Joe Biden pushed more people in North Carolina to get the coronavirus vaccine during a visit to Raleigh on Thursday.

He spoke to a few hundred people at the Green Road Community Center, mostly volunteers and front-line workers helping to administer the vaccine, The News & Observer reported.

“I wanted to come to Raleigh to thank everyone in this room for everything you’re doing to get your community vaccinated,” Biden said. “It matters. You’re saving lives and that’s not hyperbole.”

His visit comes as coronavirus vaccination rates across the U.S. lag. At the current rate, North Carolina isn’t expected to meet the president’s 70% vaccination goal until November. The president’s goal was July 4.

Mecklenburg offers free flights as vaccine incentive

Mecklenburg County Public Health and American Airlines are offering the chance to win two round trip airfares to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Summerstock Charlotte festival this weekend.

The prize is being offered at a vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Camp Greene Park, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Anyone who gets a dose of the vaccine or who brings proof of a vaccine record card will be entered to win.

“Vaccines are key to beating COVID-19 and getting back to activities like visiting loved ones and traveling for leisure and business,” American Airlines senior vice president of Global Government Affairs Nate Gatten said in a statement.

COVID excuses could violate transparency laws

The school board meeting in Gaston County this week likely violated public meetings laws, two attorneys specializing in transparency laws told The Charlotte Observer.

During the meeting, board members were spaced apart and wearing masks while reporters and members of the public had to wait outside. The school board allowed just one person inside at a time, citing social distancing requirements.

The governor has allowed government bodies to conduct meetings remotely, but public attendance cannot be barred if all of the public officials attend in person, the attorneys said.

“It’s understandable that there’s going to be confusion about this,” said Beth Soja, an attorney with Stevens, Martin, Vaughn & Tadych. “The problem is going to be if and when boards are going to be informed and they don’t choose to comply.”

CDC extends eviction moratorium as NC order is set to expire

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its ban on evictions meant to help renters during COVID-19.

The nationwide moratorium is now in place an extra month, going until July 31.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide ban still expires June 30, though he has made past extensions in accordance with CDC changes.

Advocates have said the moratorium should be extended so people can have more time to receive assistance, The News & Observer previously reported.