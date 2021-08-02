COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 2

Dr. Nerissa Price administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Yeni Umanzor, 21, as volunteer canvassers went door to door offering vaccines at a Raleigh mobile home park in Raleigh Friday, July 23, 2021. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,100 new cases reported

At least 1,056,699 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,670 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,302 on Sunday and 3,131 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

Thirty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 1,359 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,279 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC lottery raises record amount for schools during COVID

The amount of money the North Carolina Education Lottery raised for schools reached its highest point ever during the last fiscal year, $936 million.

Also making history was total sales, reaching a record $3.8 billion.

Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, attributed the records to people seeking entertainment options during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We faced multiple challenges during these unusual times,” Michalko said in a news release. “We succeeded thanks to the loyalty of lottery players, the support of our retailers all across our state, and a tremendous effort by the lottery staff to find ways to safely complete our mission in raising money for education.”

NC minister out of hospital after contracting COVID

A North Carolina minister, the grandson of the Rev. Billy Graham, has left the hospital after contracting COVID-19, his family said.

Jonathan Lotz had been in critical condition and was in intensive care until Wednesday, his mother wrote in a Facebook post.

“PRAISE GOD!! Jonathan is home!!“ Anne Graham Lotz said. “Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications.”

Jonathan Lotz, who grew up in Raleigh, had the now-widespread delta variant, The News & Observer reported.

His late grandfather was a famous evangelist who had a presence in the Charlotte area.

RDU Observation Park reopens

An observation area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is reopening this week after COVID-19 forced it to close temporarily.

Observation Park will be free when it starts welcoming back visitors back on Monday, The News & Observer reported.

The Park overlooks the runway and allows people to listen to pilot communications.

NC State requires masks indoors

North Carolina State University is requiring people to wear face masks inside campus buildings as the delta variant spreads in the state.

The change goes into effect Monday and comes after N.C. State previously allowed vaccinated people to go without masks.

“Students, faculty, staff and visitors will only be exempt from the mask requirement when alone in a private room with the door closed, when in an enclosed space with only household members present and when actively eating or drinking,” The News & Observer reported.