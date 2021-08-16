COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

3,700 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

At least 1,122,412 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,880 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,778 new COVID-19 cases and 54 coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,651 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients.

As of Monday, 12.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 63% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Could Mecklenburg get a new mask mandate?

Mecklenburg County officials could weigh new coronavirus restrictions amid a resurgence of cases as the delta variant spreads.

A policy group led by County Manager Dena Diorio and made up of top local officials from Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill is slated to meet Monday to discuss the county’s response.

Officials will hold a virtual press conference about the meeting at 2:30 p.m., The Charlotte Observer reported.

Wake offers 3rd dose of COVID vaccine

A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is now available in Wake County to people who are immunocompromised.

The Wake County Public Health medical director said a third dose “could help prevent serious illness or possibly death,” The News & Observer reported.

More information about who is eligible for the third shot and where to book an appointment can be found here.

Dismay fills NC intensive care unit amid COVID resurgence

UNC Medical Center’s last COVID-19 patient left the intensive care unit on June 1 as vaccines became more widespread. Now, as hospitals begin to fill up again, the sense of optimism those health care workers felt is waning.

As of Sunday, there were 21 COVID patients in the ICU and 35 elsewhere at UNC Medical Center, The News & Observer reported.

“We had 36 hours without a COVID patient. That was it. And the numbers started creeping up again,” said Loc Culp, who manages the ICU at UNC Medical Center. “And then here we are. I honestly didn’t think we would be back here. Not like this. Not in August.”

Some are frustrated given the availability of vaccines. According to The N&O, more than 90% of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus at UNC have not been vaccinated.

Still, Culp said, the staff tries not to judge those patients.

“Regardless of what people do outside of this building, we are going to take care of them,” she said. “Whatever choices they make, we’re still going to take care of them.”

Tracking COVID outbreaks at Triangle colleges

The News & Observer is keeping track of the number of coronavirus cases at colleges and universities in the Triangle with a dashboard.

As of Monday, there were no active clusters at UNC-Chapel Hill despite a previously reported outbreak.

Duke University, which is requiring students, faculty and staff to get a vaccine, had 22 cases during the week of Aug. 2-8. N.C. State University has reported 82 active cases since Aug. 2.