COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

At least 1,122,412 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,880 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,778 new COVID-19 cases and 54 coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 2,651 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients.

As of Monday, 12.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 63% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Cary will require face masks indoors

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht on Monday announced that anyone over 5 years old will be required to wear face masks indoors.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, The News & Observer reported.

Mecklenburg leaders recommend face mask mandate

Mecklenburg County Public Health has recommended officials institute another face mask mandate.

County Manager Dena Diorio said the board of commissioners will vote on a measure during a special meeting Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County has instituted a mask mandate in unincorporated areas. Charlotte will also institute a mask requirement in the city, which could go into effect as soon as Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The recommendation comes after the policy team led by Diorio and made up of top local officials met Monday to discuss the county’s response.

But some Charlotte businesses are wary of enforcing another mandate, particularly without any repercussions behind the order for people who don’t comply.

“This will not work,” Dilworth Neighborhood Grille owner Matt Wohlfarth told the Observer. “It just puts me in the middle.”

UNC professors petition to delay in-person classes

More than 300 professors and teaching assistants at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have signed a petition urging administrators to delay the start of in-person classes amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The petition states that it’s not safe to teach in full classrooms and requests that the university move to remote classes for the next four to six weeks, The News & Observer reported.

“Rushing back to the classroom this week puts us all at risk,” the petition says.

NC school district rejects vaccine requirement

Orange County Schools middle and high school students who are unvaccinated and want to play sports or take part in certain extracurricular activities will need to be tested twice a week for COVID-19.

The school board decided in a unanimous vote Monday to require the testing for students who want to be a cheerleader or join the band, chorus or theater this year. Unvaccinated coaches and staff involved in those activities also will be required to be tested twice a week. The district plans to offer COVID-19 testing in all schools.

The vote is a departure from the vaccination requirement recommended by district staff and medical experts. The school board declined to take that step before the U.S. Federal Drug Administration gives final approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Wake offers 3rd dose of COVID vaccine

A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is now available in Wake County to people who are immunocompromised.

The Wake County Public Health medical director said a third dose “could help prevent serious illness or possibly death,” The News & Observer reported.

More information about who is eligible for the third shot and where to book an appointment can be found here.

Dismay fills NC intensive care unit amid COVID resurgence

UNC Medical Center’s last COVID-19 patient left the intensive care unit on June 1 as vaccines became more widespread. Now, as hospitals begin to fill up again, the sense of optimism those health care workers felt is waning.

As of Sunday, there were 21 COVID patients in the ICU and 35 elsewhere at UNC Medical Center, The News & Observer reported.

“We had 36 hours without a COVID patient. That was it. And the numbers started creeping up again,” said Loc Culp, who manages the ICU at UNC Medical Center. “And then here we are. I honestly didn’t think we would be back here. Not like this. Not in August.”

Some are frustrated given the availability of vaccines. According to The N&O, more than 90% of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus at UNC have not been vaccinated.

Still, Culp said, the staff tries not to judge those patients.

“Regardless of what people do outside of this building, we are going to take care of them,” she said. “Whatever choices they make, we’re still going to take care of them.”