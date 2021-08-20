COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 1,138,263 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,005 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 7,020 new COVID-19 cases and 53 coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 3,083 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has been rising since July 9, when the state had 409 patients.

As of Tuesday, 12.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 63% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 59% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Harnett makes face masks mandatory in schools

Harnett County schools voted Thursday to require face masks in schools, reversing course on a previous decision to make them optional.

“We should err on the side of safety,” said Harnett board member Vivian Bennett. “I don’t want any child to wear a mask. ... It’s just what the times have brought into our lives.”

The board voted 3-2 to approve the measure, with those in favor saying they “did so only because the state’s COVID-19 protocols would threaten large quarantines,” The News & Observer reported.

Lowe’s new tech hub delayed by COVID

Lowe’s new 23-story tech hub in South End won’t be ready for employees to move in until next year.

CEO Marvin Ellison previously said there were construction delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the building was on track to open this year. Company spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell now says there is no specific time frame for opening next year, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Ellison said Lowe’s is on track for hiring about 2,000 new employees as part of the expansion.

Wake announces details of face mask mandate

Wake County will require anyone over the age of 5 to wear a face mask starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

“This is critical for us in our efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the delta variant,” said Matt Calabria, chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Our infection rates have gone up about 1,300% since June 1 — which is startling.”

Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville and Zebulon have joined Wake in the mask mandate, while Raleigh and Cary issued their own orders.

Masks are not required in Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Wake Forest and Wendell.