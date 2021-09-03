Coronavirus

North Carolina adds more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues

Jonathan Vitek, RN, checks numerous IV medications and fluids being administered to a COVID patient. The explosion of COVID-19 patients has helped fill beds and emergency rooms at Duke Raleigh, UNC Rex and WakeMed hospitals in Wake County.
Jonathan Vitek, RN, checks numerous IV medications and fluids being administered to a COVID patient. The explosion of COVID-19 patients has helped fill beds and emergency rooms at Duke Raleigh, UNC Rex and WakeMed hospitals in Wake County.
RALEIGH

North Carolina added more than 8,500 new cases to its COVID-19 total Friday, the 11th-highest daily increase since the pandemic’s beginning.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,237,393 cases on its dashboard, up 8,590 from Thursday’s numbers.

Hospitalizations continued their steady climb Friday, reaching 3,800 patients across North Carolina. The highest point was set in January at 3,990.

The news comes as Wake County Schools has announced it will require athletes to wear face masks while on the sidelines. Triangle schools continue to report clusters of COVID-19 cases.

Nearly all North Carolina school districts are now requiring masks for students and staff, many of them changing earlier stances that left face coverings optional.

