COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 20

More than 100 additional deaths reported

At least 1,346,316 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 15,776 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,257 new COVID-19 cases, down from 5,962 on Sunday and 6,605 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update coronavirus counts over the weekends.

One hundred sixty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 887 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 10.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 68% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 63% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Charlotte-area district could shorten COVID quarantines

A Charlotte-area school district could resume quarantines that it had stopped for most students.

The Union County school board on Monday voted 8-1 to reduce the periods for quarantine, though it didn’t say how long they would be.

The decision came after Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, last week threatened to sue the school board if it didn’t take back its decision to end most quarantines.

On Sept. 13, the board had decided to only quarantine students who had coronavirus symptoms or who tested positive for COVID-19, instead of those who had been exposed to the disease.

The Charlotte Observer contacted school district and health officials on Monday but didn’t immediately hear back.

Vaccine warning shared on truck near Panthers stadium

A truck driving near the Carolina Panthers game on Sunday was marked with the message: “Don’t get vaccinated.”

The vehicle claims to be from Wilmore Funeral Home, which has a website that says: “Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.” The page directs people to vaccination information for StarMed, a provider that wasn’t behind the tactic, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“If this saves one person’s life by getting vaccinated, I’m 100% for it,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer for StarMed.

Piramzadian doesn’t know who commissioned the truck, which was spotted near Bank of America Stadium as the Panthers played the New Orleans Saints.

2 firefighters die after contracting COVID

Two North Carolina firefighters recently died after contracting COVID-19.

The Durham Fire Department said 45-year-old veteran firefighter Jeremy Klemm first tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 17. Over the weekend, officials said he had died.

In Charlotte, firefighters reported the death of 46-year-old Jeffery Hager, who had been in the hospital with coronavirus-related complications. He died Sept. 11, a week before his wife, Amee, also died, leaving their four children behind, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Wake expanding COVID vaccination staff, requiring appointments

Wake County is adding staff and extending its hours at five COVID-19 vaccination sites starting Monday.

Officials are expanding their capacity to meet the needs of people who are interested in getting their first doses or who may be eligible to receive booster shots. Last week, a the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended boosters for adults ages 65 and older or those at risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19, The News & Observer reported.

Also starting Monday, the county temporarily isn’t accepting walk-in vaccine appointments. Those who are eligible to receive shots must register by going online or calling 888-675-4567, officials said.

For now, the appointment requirement is “very important because we don’t want boosters to overshadow those who haven’t gotten their first or second doses yet,” said county spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Officials are offering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the following Wake County sites: Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon, Human Services Center in Raleigh, Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest, Public Health Center in Raleigh and Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina.

