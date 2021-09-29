COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Sept. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 50 deaths added

At least 1,385,700 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,285 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,665 on Monday.

Fifty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

So far, more than 1,200 people in North Carolina have died due to COVID-19 in September. That makes it the state’s third-deadliest month during the pandemic, behind January and December, The News & Observer reported.

At least 3,073 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 865 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Sunday, the latest date with available information, 10.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

COVID clusters reported at Triangle schools

At least 26 schools in the Triangle have reported active COVID-19 clusters, according to new health department report.

The schools include 12 in Wake County, five in Durham and two each in Franklin, Granville and Orange counties, The News & Observer reported. There was one cluster each in Chatham, Harnett and Johnson counties.

Sanderson High had the highest number of cases (21) in the Wake County School District. Neuse River Middle had 16 cases, according to The N&O.

Rift widens between Union County school board, health officials

Union County Public Health Director Dennis Joyner sent a letter to the school district’s superintendent on Friday about contact tracing protocols, marking the latest in a series of disputes involving COVID-19 precautions in schools.

The letter invokes the health department’s authority under state law to require the district to take further precautions during the pandemic — despite the school district’s assertions that it has followed the law and supported county health officials, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Joyner’s letter said the Union County School Board’s recent decision to curtail quarantine requirements for students exposed to COVID-19 has made it difficult for the county to conduct close contact quarantining.

“The scant information we have been receiving from UCPS is insufficient to permit the local health department to carry out its statutory duty to protect the students and the public from transmission of a dangerous communicable disease,” Joyner said.

UNCW student dies from COVID

A 20-year-old student from Cary who attended the University of North Carolina Wilmington died of complications from the coronavirus.

Tyler Gilreath tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after moving to Wilmington. His mother, Tamra Demello, told The News & Observer her son was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had resisted getting a vaccine because he said he was young and healthy.

She urged parents of other unvaccinated kids to make them get a shot.

“We’re just hoping if we can just convince these young people who think they’re invincible, you know, that this active, healthy, not ever really sick kid — if this can happen to him from those complications, that it can happen to them too,” Demello said.

Charlotte may add more virtual school options

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering adding a virtual learning option for some kindergarten through second-grade students.

The school district currently has three virtual schools for students in grades 3-12. District leaders have said kids in K-2 learn better in-person, The Charlotte Observer reported.

But an uptick in COVID-19 cases and feedback from parents has convinced the board to weigh expanding the online program at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The proposal would allow those K-2 students with a documented medical condition to apply for a spot in the virtual program and requires the student’s physician to complete a medical packet confirming their health needs.

New ambulances to help with COVID calls in Charlotte area

New ambulances are coming to the Charlotte area amid growing calls for service during COVID-19, officials said.

After submitting a federal request for 50 ambulances, the N.C. Department of Public Safety received 25 “advanced life support ambulances, each with a two-person crew of EMS providers,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” said Will Ray, director of emergency management in North Carolina. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

Mecklenburg County is expected to receive five additional crews. Others will go to Brunswick, Franklin, Graham, Guilford, Macon, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson counties, officials said.