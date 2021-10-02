COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

81 additional deaths reported

At least 1,400,217 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,605 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported 4,963 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,765 on Thursday.

Eighty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added on Friday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,882 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, including 795 adult patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said. Before Thursday, the state hadn’t reported fewer than 3,000 daily hospitalizations since Aug. 18, The News & Observer reported.

On Wednesday, the latest date with available information, 7.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Revival leads to COVID cluster at NC mountain church

Health officials confirmed 13 COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days at a church in the N.C. mountains, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Officials linked the COVID cluster to a mid-September revival at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, WLOS reported.

Google Street View

Church leaders said they immediately postponed on-campus activities for two weeks and hired a company to sanitize the campus, Fox Carolina reported.

In a news release, Haywood County Health Director Sarah Henderson commended the church for its measures.

“Community transmission continues to be a concern,” Henderson added. “We must remain vigilant with masking and social distancing, especially in large group settings.”

Some state employees could get vaccine incentives

The Department of Public Safety is set to announce an incentive program to encourage employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

DPS has the lowest vaccination rate among the Cabinet-level state agencies, The News & Observer reported. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has the highest at 81%.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he hasn’t decided what discipline employees will face if they don’t comply with President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine guidelines, which are set to be announced soon.

“We are working hard to convince employees who have not yet verified that they have been vaccinated to do so,” Cooper said.

“It’s already resulted in getting people vaccinated who otherwise would not have,” Cooper said. “We urge all employers — state, local, private — to do this kind of thing.”

COVID nixes 2nd straight football game at NC college

Catawba College, a private liberal arts school in Salisbury, postponed its second-straight football game, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, due to “COVID-19-related issues with the team,” according to a post on the school website.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and college community are our top priority,” Craig Turnbull, the interim athletic director, said in Wednesday’s post.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes who worked so hard to prepare for these games and had started the season off strong,” Turnbull said of the 3-0 Indians. “This is why we are encouraging everyone at Catawba College to get vaccinated.”

The team was scheduled to play Limestone at home Saturday and at Wingate on Sept. 25. An undisclosed number of COVID cases postponed the Wingate game, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Most Charlotte business in survey agree with Biden’s vaccine mandate

Most Charlotte-area employers are in favor of President Joe Biden’s call for businesses with more than 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, a new survey finds.

Under the new rule, companies of that size could also offer weekly testing for their workers.

Of the 84 companies that responded to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, 56% said they agreed with the mandate.

Also in the survey, 69% of businesses said Biden’s plan wouldn’t affect how soon their workers could return to offices, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.