COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

114 coronavirus-related death added

At least 1,410,902 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 16,719 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,728 on Sunday and 4,738 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

One hundred fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were added Monday. State health officials don’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,606 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 732 patients who are being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

On Saturday, the latest date with available information, 8.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 69% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 64% have been fully vaccinated. State officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

COVID metrics improve in Charlotte-area ZIP codes

Coronavirus case rates in uptown Charlotte and other Mecklenburg County ZIP codes have improved in recent days.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It marks the first “sweeping decrease” in all Mecklenburg neighborhoods since springtime, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

In the two weeks leading up to Sept. 29, the average of new coronavirus cases in the county was 520.5 per 100,000 residents. That’s down from the previous 14-day period, when the average rate was 623.8 per 100,000, data show.

Though the case rate in uptown Charlotte fell the most, it remains the highest in the county. The higher count is tied to COVID-19 infections at the Mecklenburg County jail.