Orange County jail reports COVID outbreak. Infected inmates tested, isolated.

Twelve people incarcerated at the Orange County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The outbreak is similar to what’s being reported by jails and prisons across the state, Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes said.

“Despite our best efforts, we are also experiencing this increase in our facility,” Sykes said in a news release. “We are working with the Orange County Health Department and with medical staff from Southern Health Partners to monitor infected people for any increasing medical needs. Thus far, everyone who tested positive has been managed safely within the facility.”

The jail gives inmates an opportunity to be vaccinated every month. Inmates who test positive are being housed apart from the general population in an area that has been equipped with HEPA air filtration systems, officials said.

The outbreak was traced to an inmate who did not have COVID-19 symptoms and received a negative result on a rapid test when he entered the jail, they said.

The inmate later reported not feeling well, was retested and isolated in a single cell. Those with whom he had contact were tested on Friday, and the results began arriving Monday morning, they said.

Detention center officers are taking extra precautions, such as changing their gloves and other personal protective gear before moving from one section of the jail to another, officials said. The jail staff also is continuing its “enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures” that were implemented in March 2020.

Sheriff’s officials noted that the jail’s population has increased from last year, when many people awaiting trial on non-violent charges were released or diverted from the detention center. The jail currently holds 109 inmates, they said, up from 60 on Oct. 4, 2020.

“As case counts in the community increased and more people were ordered into the facility, an outbreak such as the current one become more likely,” officials said.

