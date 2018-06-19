Man charged with shooting into Raleigh law firm had earlier ‘altercation,’ 911 caller says

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a man had an “altercation” at a downtown Raleigh law firm hours before a gun was fired into the building Friday.
Steve Leonard John Cobb, 32, of Raleigh was charged Monday night with firing into the Dysart Willis law office at 507 N. Blount St.
Someone who called 911 around 2:50 p.m. Friday said five or six shots were fired at the building and that no one was injured.
Police said they found one bullet from a semiautomatic handgun had entered the building.
The caller said Cobb had been at the office around 11:30 that morning.
“We had an altercation,” the caller said. “He not happy with the interactions we had. There was lots of yelling and screaming. He was out on the sidewalk acting a fool for a little while.”
Cobb was charged seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, which is a felony, and gun possession by a felon. He was arrested near his apartment on Lindenwood Circle in North Raleigh, where he told booking officers he lives, according to Wake County arrest records.
Police lodged one weapons-discharge count for each of the seven people who were in the law office at the time.
Attorneys Christian Dysart, Ryan Willis and Joseph Houchin were among the seven.
Warrants for Cobb’s arrest, which were sworn out Friday, and court records list him as living in a four-family house on Mary Frances Place, near Lake Johnson.
Cobb was being held under a $5 million bail.
In 2007, when he was 21, Cobb was arrested in Wake County for gun-possession by a felon, and a federal grand jury indicted him for that. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
In a court filing asking for him to be put on probation instead of going to jail, his public defender, attorney Debra Carroll Graves, told the court that the 21-year-old Cobb “is the embodiment of a young man deserving of a second chance.”
Cobb had, she said, “joined a street gang to gain security on the crime-ridden streets of his neighborhood” but later chose to get out of the gang.
“Mr. Cobb even cooperated with law enforcement. As a result, he became a target of the gang. Mr. Cobb heard rumors that his life was in jeopardy and bought a gun to defend himself,” Graves wrote.
Cobb was put on three years’ probation after he got out of prison, but Senior U.S. District Judge James C. Fox released him from that in March.
Cobb had numerous other arrests in Wake County, but many of the charges were dismissed.
He was charged in April 2015 with being a habitual felon, pleaded not guilty, and a judge dismissed the charge, court records showed.
In 2004, he was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit that crime and served 13 months in prison before being paroled, according to state Department of Public Safety records.
