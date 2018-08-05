Here are five of our best reads

New research from Duke and UNC shows that genes can affect social mobility through education, career advancement and wealth.
By Scott Bolejack

August 05, 2018 10:08 AM

Here are five of the best reads from the past week of the News & Observer.

Do your genes hold the secret to your success? Duke and UNC researchers explain.

Researchers are finding more and more associations with particular sets of genes, from cancer and obesity risks to how far you’ll go in school. A recent study from Duke, UNC and other universities, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, confirmed that a genetic “score” predicted how far people went in school, how far they advanced in their careers and how much wealth they accumulated. Read more.

Are hunters an endangered species? Voters will decide if hunting rights need protecting.

Voters will decide this November whether to amend the state constitution to make North Carolina the 22nd state to protect hunting and fishing as a right. But the proposal has some animal-welfare and environmental groups worried that its vague language could keep the state from restricting unsafe or inhumane hunting methods. Read more.

Looking for tax-free back-to-school shopping in NC? We’ve got some bad news.

It’s back-to-school shopping time, and your friends in nearby states may be gearing up to buy computers, clothing and school supplies free of sales tax. Read more.

Jury awards hog farm neighbors their biggest verdict yet

A federal jury on Friday awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm in Pender County who complained of excessive noise, odor, flies, buzzards and other disruptions to their quality of life. Read more.

As football practice begins across ACC, league has never been stronger, top to bottom

As another August of practices begins, the game of college football has never been under more scrutiny, from concussions and head trauma to the cynical enabling of evil by coaches and administrators – while Baylor continues to wallow in its mess, Urban Meyer has made one of his own at Ohio State – and yet the ACC may never have been stronger. Read more.

