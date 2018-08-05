Second body found in vehicle that burned after collision in Raleigh

Raleigh police say a second body was found in a vehicle that caught fire after a collision Sunday morning on Louisburg Road at its intersection with Fox Road.

Earlier, police said one person had died in the vehicle, which caught fire after two vehicles collided just before 11 a.m. In a news release just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police said a second body had been found.

Three passengers in the second vehicle were taken to Wake Med with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.





In a news release issued just before noon Sunday, police said the inbound lanes of Louisburg Road were temporarily closed between Fox Road and Sweet Shade Trail near Spring Forest Road. Officers were redirecting traffic but advised drivers to find alternate routes, the news release said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to redesign the intersection because of the number of crashes there.