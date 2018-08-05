Traffic delays likely Monday along South Main Street in Wake Forest

Drivers in Wake Forest can expect delays Monday along South Main Street, the town says.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, a Duke Energy Progress contractor will close the far-right southbound lane of South Main Street near its intersection with Ligon Mill Road. The lane closure will allow the contractor to transfer overhead power lines to a newly installed utility pole.
The town won’t post detours, but signs, cones and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic, the town said.
Delays are likely, the town added, so it encourages drivers to take an alternate route.
On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department will close West Oak Avenue from North Main Street in North Wingate Street in Wake Forest. The closure will allow crews to repair a sewer line.
A signed detour will direct traffic around the work area.
