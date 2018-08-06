9-year-old boy, 59-year-old man died in fiery North Raleigh crash, police say

Police have identified the man and child who died in a vehicle that caught fire after a crash Sunday morning on Louisburg Road.

Francisco Jaquez, 59, and 9-year-old Alfred Rodriguez Inoa died in the North Raleigh crash just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The 2007 Chrysler driven by Jaquez caught fire near the intersection of Fox Road after colliding with a 2012 Volkswagen, according to police.

Three occupants in the second vehicle were taken to WakeMed with injuries that police said were not life-threatening: Dozie Brandon Obed Ulasi Jr., 21, Brittany Goodson, 22, and and Chenelo Dora Dedra Ulasi, 16.

Someone who called 911 after the crash frantically told a dispatcher that a car was on fire.

“And they’re screaming,” the caller said. “I’m running up there right now.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation wants to redesign the intersection of Louisburg and Fox roads because of the number of crashes there.