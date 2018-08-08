Police seek suspect in Cameron Village bank robbery

The First Citizens Bank located in Cameron Village was robbed Wednesday morning.
Raleigh police responded to the robbery at 2005 Clark Avenue about 9:10 a.m., according to Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Police say a male suspect fled after one of the bank’s tellers met his demands, Hourigan said. No one was injured, and no weapons were seen.
Anyone with information that might assist the police investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
