Fentanyl, Xanax, pot cited in Raleigh drug arrests

A man had fentanyl, Xanax and pot Wednesday night and had more than 0.8 pounds of Xanax last fall, according to charges by police who stopped a car and arrested him.
Luis Angel Cisneros-Garcia, 20, was accused of having 16 fentanyl pills, 25 Xanax bars and 2.9 ounces of marijuana Wednesday night. He also had a digital scale for weighing marijuana, the charges say.
Police served arrest warrants that said Cisneros-Garcia had 0.84 pounds of Xanax on one day last October in a house on South East Street as well as a digital scale and plastic bags like those used to package illicit drugs.
Arrest records say police stopped Cisneros-Garcia at Rock Quarry Road and Raleigh Boulevard.
Police listed his address as being in the 900 block of East Davie Street. The warrant from 2017 listed his address as being the South East Street house.
With Cisneros-Garcia, records show, was Damaris Sharbell Martinez-Hernandez, 24, of Buffalo Road in Clayton.
Police charged Martinez-Hernandez with cocaine possession, which is a felony, possession of a digital scale and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Cisneros-Garcia was held in lieu of $100,000 bail, and Martinez-Hernandez was held on $3,500 bail.
Federal immigration officers filed notices saying they suspect both are in the U.S. illegally and asked to have them held for an extra 48 hours if they are going to be released by local authorities.
The program in which police or sheriff’s deputies in departments around the country check the immigration status of people they arrest is called 287(g), the section of federal law that authorized it.
