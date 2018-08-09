Worker killed after being trapped under equipment at construction site

A worker died after being trapped under equipment Thursday at a subdivision construction site on Auburn Knightdale Road, according to Garner Fire Rescue.
Authorities have not released the name of the man.
The fire department’s initial investigation indicates that two large pieces of grading machinery, parked near the edge of a drainage basin, began to slide and then fall into the hole because of unstable terrain, said Deputy Chief Tim Herman of Garner Fire Rescue.
The construction site is for Auburn Village, a Lennar community of ranch homes for “active adults.”
Rescuers responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and found the toppled equipment — a roller and a machine used to “remove dirt” — pinning the worker, Herman said. The drainage basin was about 6 to 8 feet deep.
“Anytime we are dealing with that large of objects, on ground that unstable, there are a lot of checks and balances that need to take place,” Herman explained.
Members of the state-sponsored Urban Search and Rescue team were called in to assess the situation.
“The first thing we had to know was if there was really someone in there, and if so, if they were still alive,” Herman said. The operation required the excavation of soil surrounding the site.
Wake County EMS determined the accident was fatal about 12:30 p.m.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division was leading the on-going investigation.
Comments